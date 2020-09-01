Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president gains popularity during pandemic - poll

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's approval ratings have risen during the coronavirus pandemic, with a majority of surveyed voters applauding his campaign to crack down on political corruption, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:30 IST
Mexican president gains popularity during pandemic - poll

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's approval ratings have risen during the coronavirus pandemic, with a majority of surveyed voters applauding his campaign to crack down on political corruption, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Lopez Obrador now holds a 65% approval rate, according to a nationwide survey of 1,000 voters in face-to-face interviews conducted by pollster Parametria from Aug. 26 to 30.

The rate rose from 54% in March, just as the coronavirus crisis took hold in Latin America's second-largest economy. Lopez Obrador will give a state of the nation address on Tuesday, as Mexico stands in fourth-place globally for most lives lost to the pandemic. Parametria's August poll was its first in-person survey since February, and comes a day after a door-to-door poll from newspaper Reforma showed the president's approval fell to 56% in August from 59% in March.

When asked about the Reforma results at his daily news conference on Monday, Lopez Obrador said he suspected the newspaper had selectively chosen to interview his opponents. His own poll showed his popularity as high as 70%, he said. According to Parametria, 46% of respondents said Mexico is "on the right path," compared to 43% in a January-February poll.

In a ranking of Lopez Obrador's performance in more than a dozen areas, including education, poverty and jobs, he scored highest in the effort to root out corruption, with 67% of respondents classifying him as "good" or "very good." The fight against drug trafficking ranked the lowest, with just 43% of respondents giving him a positive score.

In all the areas he scored notably higher than his two predecessors.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 40,000-mark

Nepals coronavirus tally crossed 40,000 on Tuesday with 1,069 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country, a senior health official has said. The country has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to ...

Privatisation-bound BPCL sees 2 key positions fall vacant

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL on Tuesday saw two key board positions, including that of chairman and managing director, falling vacant after the government decided to let the new owner of the company fill in the posts. ...

Gunshots kill two cops, one of them a woman

Two police personnel posted in Bihar, one of them a woman and both hailing from north Bengal, were killed inside a high security campus here on Tuesday by gunshots fired from male constables service weapon, a senior official said. Patna Sen...

UPDATE 1-Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60 of capacity in the three months to the end of September, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers.The airl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020