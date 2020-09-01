Left Menu
AAP holds protest against alleged corruption in BJP-ruled municipal corporations

Tourists from different countries of the world come to Delhi, the prime minister of this country Narendra Modi lives in Delhi, all the Cabinet ministers of the central government and all the MPs live in Delhi "But the reluctance and the corruption of the BJP-led MCDs have made Delhi the dirtiest city," AAP senior leader and party's in-charge of municipal corporations Durgesh Pathak said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:10 IST
Members of the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday held protests across all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi against the alleged corruption in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations. In a statement, the party said as the part of this protest, all the MLAs, councillors and workers of the AAP held protests in all the 70 constituencies and highlighted the BJP's alleged failures in running the civic bodies in the last 15 years. "It is very unfortunate that Delhi, which is the capital of the country was found to be the dirtiest city due to BJP's corruption.

"But the reluctance and the corruption of the BJP-led MCDs have made Delhi the dirtiest city," AAP senior leader and party's in-charge of municipal corporations Durgesh Pathak said. He was referring to the recently announced 'Swachh Survekshan' 2020 awards that are given on the basis of cleanliness. The SDMC was ranked 31st, North MCD ranked 43rd and EDMC 46th in the rankings. "The Bharatiya Janata Party-led MCDs have failed in the sectors of education because they could not provide books to the students, in the health sector because they could not give salary to the doctors and they have also failed in cleaning the city," he alleged. The citizens of Delhi will defeat the BJP and remove them from power in the municipal corporations of Delhi. We will run the MCDs within the same budget and make a cleanliness model of Delhi just like the education and health model if we come to power in municipal corporations, he claimed

AAP's Leader of Opposition Manoj Tyagi from East Delhi Municipal Corporation led the protest outside the EDMC office in Patparganj. "BJP-ruled municipal corporations are only interested in corruption. The leaders of BJP sit there and work only to do corruption. These people are engaged in the privatization of some other unit of the corporation," he said. If AAP gets the responsibility of the MCD, then we will run it in the same budget, he added.

