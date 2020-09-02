Tunisia's parliament approves a technocratic government

Tunisia's parliament approves a technocratic governmentReuters | Tunis | Updated: 02-09-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 06:23 IST
Tunisia's parliament approved a technocratic government in a confidence vote on Wednesday, hoping to end months of political instability so the country can focus on tackling worsening economic and social problems.
There were 134 votes in favour and 67 against forming the government. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Tom Hogue)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Tarek Amara
- COVID-19