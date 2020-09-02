Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga signals readiness to prod BOJ to ease more

14, which would almost certainly result in him becoming prime minister. "We'll look at developments and if it's necessary to protect jobs, I'd like to promote further monetary policy (steps) because the economy is at a critical juncture," Suga told a news conference after announcing his decision to run for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:46 IST
Japan's Suga signals readiness to prod BOJ to ease more
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday voiced his readiness to have the central bank take additional monetary easing steps to protect jobs, if he were to become prime minister. He also said there were "too many regional banks" in Japan, suggesting that he would prod them to consolidate if were to win a ruling party leadership race on Sept. 14, which would almost certainly result in him becoming prime minister.

"We'll look at developments and if it's necessary to protect jobs, I'd like to promote further monetary policy (steps) because the economy is at a critical juncture," Suga told a news conference after announcing his decision to run for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The leader of the party is almost bound to become prime minister because of its majority in parliament.

On economic policy, Suga said he would "maintain and push forward" the "Abenomics" stimulus policies pursued by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aimed at pulling Japan out of deflation. "Even when the economy is in such a severe state, we were able to create more jobs, the yen is stable around 105 (to the dollar) and the (Nikkei) stock average is around 20,000," he said.

Abe announced last Friday he was stepping down because of poor health.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices gain after choppy session, auto and metal stocks rally

Equity benchmark indices closed half a per cent higher on Wednesday after a volatile session with auto and metal stocks gaining ground but public sector banks slipped. Analysts said the market mood was subdued despite defence forces from In...

Global shares mostly higher, cheered by US economic data

Global shares were mostly higher Wednesday as investors were encouraged by positive U.S. economic data, even while the coronavirus pandemic has regions around the world battling recessions. Frances CAC 40 added 1.7 per cent in early trading...

China's latest incursion attempt was deliberate to provoke India: US intelligence

Chinas transgression attempt near the southern bank of Pangong Tso, which was thwarted by the Indian Army was a deliberate move to provoke India, according to American intelligence assessment. Beijing is infuriated with its local commander ...

Wasn't allowed to speak at Justice Arun Mishra's farewell: Dushyant Dave writes to CJI Bobde

Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA President Dushyant Dave on Wednesday wrote to Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde expressing his disappointment for not being invited to speak at the farewell of Justice Arun Kumar Mishra. As Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020