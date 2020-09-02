Belarusian opposition council member to return to Minsk after Poland trip - TASS

Belarusian opposition council member to return to Minsk after Poland trip - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:54 IST
Pavel Latushko, a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition council, said on Wednesday he planned to return to Minsk after holding talks with Polish government officials and lawmakers in Warsaw, the TASS news agency reported.
Latushko had left for Poland amid a crackdown on the opposition. It was initially unclear why he had gone.
The council has accused the Belarusian authorities of threatening and pressuring its members.
