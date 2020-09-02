Left Menu
Development News Edition

100 women join Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party

Namrta Sharma, the provincial president of the party's women wing, demanded that the government give reservation to women in the political field in Jammu and Kashmir for their empowerment.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:06 IST
100 women join Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than a hundred women leaders and workers from different political parties joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Wednesday, a party spokesman said. They joined the party at a function at its headquarters here in the presence of party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari welcomed them into the party and hoped that they would work for the empowerment of women. Namrta Sharma, the provincial president of the party's women wing, demanded that the government give reservation to women in the political field in Jammu and Kashmir for their empowerment. "Many women, especially in rural areas, are unaware about various welfare schemes and it is the responsibility of the administration to make them aware about them," she said and expressed her commitment to strengthen the women wing in Jammu division for their upliftment and empowerment.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron stresses support for Iraqi sovereignty in Baghdad visit

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced support on Wednesday for a sovereign Iraq and said its main challenges are Islamic State militants and foreign interference in its affairs.France also backs Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimis efforts ...

U'khand records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike of 836 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which took the states COVID-19 tally to 21,234, while 11 more people died of the disease. The death toll due to the disease has risen to 291 in Uttarak...

Par panel 'discussion' with Facebook to continue: Tharoor

A Parliamentary panel looking into alleged misuse of social media platforms has decided to continue its discussion with representatives of global giant Facebook, after a meeting that lasted for almost three and half hours on Wednesday, its ...

Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan appears before Par panel debating misuse of social media platforms

Amid a raging row over Facebooks alleged political bias, India head of the social media platform Ajit Mohan was on Wednesday questioned for nearly two hours by a parliamentary panel, which is discussing alleged misuse of social media platfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020