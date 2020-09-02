Left Menu
Russian authorities behind Navalny poisoning must face consequences - Lithuania

The use of nerve agent Novichok on Alexey Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicates Russian authorities were behind his poisoning, Lithuanian Foreign Affairs minister Linas Linkevicius said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The use of nerve agent Novichok on Alexey Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicates Russian authorities were behind his poisoning, Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius said in a tweet on Wednesday. "You can't buy this in drug store", he said in the tweet, referring to the nerve agent Novichok, developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Those responsible for such a cynical crime must face consequences. Not too many lines remain uncrossed," added Linkevicius. Navalny is the victim of a murder attempt using Novichok, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

