Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania, Estonia push for EU sanctions on Lukashenko - diplomats

A U.S. official said the EU was considering a blacklist of 10-15 names. Donald Tusk, head of the largest political family in the EU, the centre-right European People's Party, told Polish website Onet that the bloc would support the Belarusian opposition.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:14 IST
Lithuania, Estonia push for EU sanctions on Lukashenko - diplomats
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lithuania and Estonia have asked fellow EU nations to blacklist Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko when the bloc imposes sanctions on the former Soviet republic over a disputed election and a crackdown on protests, diplomatic sources said. The European Union decided to sanction Belarusian officials it deems responsible for the presidential election, which officially gave Lukashenko about 80% of the vote but which opposition activists say was rigged.

Mass street protests erupted after the Aug. 9 vote, posing the biggest threat yet to Lukashenko. The EU has demanded the release of thousands of protesters and dialogue between the government and the opposition. The EU is still negotiating the exact list of people to be barred from travelling and have assets they hold in the bloc frozen, aiming to approve a first set of 10 to 20 names when foreign ministers meet on Sept. 21, the sources said.

Any sanctions need unanimity from all members of the EU, which usually does not target top political figures with a view to keeping communications channels open. The EU is also coordinating its response to the situation in Belarus with the United States and Britain. A U.S. official said the EU was considering a blacklist of 10-15 names.

Donald Tusk, head of the largest political family in the EU, the centre-right European People's Party, told Polish website Onet that the bloc would support the Belarusian opposition. "I am de facto certain that we (the EU) will organise as much resources as will be needed to support the opposition movement in Belarus," said Tusk, a former prime minister of Poland, traditionally a Russia hawk in the EU, who also used to chair EU summits.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Cabinet approves new tourism policy

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new tourism policy besides deciding to keep a portion of legislators salary for contribution to the Chief Ministers COVID care fund. The new tourism policy proposes to constitute a state tou...

Soccer-Fulham manager Parker signs new three-year contract

Fulham manager Scott Parker has signed a three-year contract which will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2023, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday. Parker was named Fulham caretaker manager in February 2019 following th...

One dead in road accident in Rajasthan

A man was killed and another person injured when a trailer carrying a container overturned on their car on the Ajmer highway on Wednesday, police said. The victims were heading towards Pali from Jaipur when the accident occurred, Shyam Naga...

Cycling-Yates to wear yellow jersey after four-year wait

Adam Yates will reluctantly wear the Tour de Frances yellow jersey on Thursday, four years after he was deprived of the sports most treasured possession.The Briton, who has largely failed to deliver on the grands tours, was handed the Tour ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020