Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students blockade top arts university as Hungary's government tightens control

Students at Hungary's University of Theatre and Film Arts have sealed entrances to the building to stop the new board of trustees getting in, and pledged to maintain the blockade until demands for autonomy from government control were met. The prestigious institution, which nurtured many of Hungary's most famous directors and film makers over the past 155 years, has been caught up in a culture war as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government expands its control over universities, research institutions and the media.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:22 IST
Students blockade top arts university as Hungary's government tightens control

Students at Hungary's University of Theatre and Film Arts have sealed entrances to the building to stop the new board of trustees getting in, and pledged to maintain the blockade until demands for autonomy from government control were met.

The prestigious institution, which nurtured many of Hungary's most famous directors and film makers over the past 155 years, has been caught up in a culture war as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government expands its control over universities, research institutions and the media. Some of Orban's supporters say they want to end what they view as the domination of the arts in Hungary by liberals.

"We will stay until our demands are met, and guarantees for autonomy are set in writing," student leader Mihaly Csernai told reporters on Wednesday in front of the university whose doors have been taped off. About 100 students have set up camp inside. The university's management resigned on Monday in protest after the government appointed a board of five trustees, rejecting members proposed by the university.

The school's senate has also been stripped of its right to decide on key budgetary and organisational matters. Some prominent directors have resigned from their teaching positions, including Hungarian film maker and screenwriter Ildiko Enyedi, whose 2017 film "On Body and Soul" won the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.

It was also nominated for an Academy Award. In a statement to her students she said she had "foolishly hoped that common sense and respect for university traditions carried a weight and university autonomy would remain", but that those hopes had evaporated.

Talks between the former management of the university and the new board ended in a stalemate on Wednesday. Theatre director Attila Vidnyanszky, chairman of the new board, told ATV television on Tuesday that the trustees were open to dialogue with the university.

But he also said he wanted to introduce a "different kind of thinking" while keeping existing classes, placing some emphasis on patriotism and Christianity. The government denies any attempt to limit freedom of expression. It has said the fact that some universities will be governed by a board of trustees will actually eliminate state influence over them.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Cabinet approves new tourism policy

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new tourism policy besides deciding to keep a portion of legislators salary for contribution to the Chief Ministers COVID care fund. The new tourism policy proposes to constitute a state tou...

Soccer-Fulham manager Parker signs new three-year contract

Fulham manager Scott Parker has signed a three-year contract which will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2023, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday. Parker was named Fulham caretaker manager in February 2019 following th...

One dead in road accident in Rajasthan

A man was killed and another person injured when a trailer carrying a container overturned on their car on the Ajmer highway on Wednesday, police said. The victims were heading towards Pali from Jaipur when the accident occurred, Shyam Naga...

Cycling-Yates to wear yellow jersey after four-year wait

Adam Yates will reluctantly wear the Tour de Frances yellow jersey on Thursday, four years after he was deprived of the sports most treasured possession.The Briton, who has largely failed to deliver on the grands tours, was handed the Tour ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020