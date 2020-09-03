Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden seeks to 'bring together' strife-torn city in visit to Wisconsin battleground

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will make his first campaign venture into a strife-torn American city on Thursday when he travels to Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has become the latest battleground over police brutality and racial injustice. President Donald Trump, his opponent in the Nov. 3 election, has increasingly made civil unrest a central theme of his re-election campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:30 IST
Biden seeks to 'bring together' strife-torn city in visit to Wisconsin battleground
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will make his first campaign venture into a strife-torn American city on Thursday when he travels to Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has become the latest battleground over police brutality and racial injustice.

President Donald Trump, his opponent in the Nov. 3 election, has increasingly made civil unrest a central theme of his re-election campaign. Biden's camp says his visit to Kenosha, however, will aim to "bring together Americans to heal" by convening a community meeting in the city where tensions remain high following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police last week. The visit marks a distinct change in tactics for the former vice president. Biden has largely avoided traveling far from his Delaware home, arguing the coronavirus pandemic required caution.

Trump visited Kenosha to back law enforcement earlier in the week against the wishes of local leaders who worried he would inflame the situation. He did not meet with Blake, who was paralyzed from the waist down after a white police officer fired at his back seven times on Aug. 23, or with Blake's family. Instead, Trump suggested that Democrats like Biden condoned the violent protests, which has at times disrupted peaceful demonstrations, even as Biden has condemned violence several times.

The president also defended the actions of a 17-year-old Trump supporter who has been charged with killing two people and wounding another with a semi-automatic rifle during a clash in Kenosha with anti-racism advocates. Biden, in turn, has accused Trump of stoking conflict to frighten voters and aid his re-election.

"Donald Trump looks at this violence and sees a political lifeline," Biden said in a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday. The protests that have flared nationwide since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May have placed Biden at times in a difficult political position. He, along with his running mate, Kamala Harris, have praised the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement, but have not embraced its goals of de-funding or even eliminating local police departments.

That has not prevented the Trump campaign from suggesting Biden is in lockstep with the movement. "These are left-wing radicals aligned with his party's extreme anti-police wing, and they are in control of the Democratic Party, and therefore in control of Joe Biden," Trump spokesman Tim Murtaugh said on Wednesday.

Wisconsin is a critical battleground in the fight for the White House. Trump edged out Democrat Hillary Clinton there four years ago, and while opinion polls show Biden with a lead in the state, Trump's campaign has made retaining it a top priority. Trump, meanwhile, will visit another swing state crucial to his re-election when he makes a campaign stop in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

Trump won Pennsylvania by just 45,000 votes in 2016. Recent polls show him trailing Biden in that state as well, although there are indications the race there is tightening.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-UK trade minister reverses decision to remove think tank meetings from public register -letter

British trade minister Liz Truss has reversed an earlier decision to remove meetings she held with an influential free-market think tank from the public record, a letter written to the opposition Labour Party showed on Thursday. Two meeting...

No-trade deal Brexit? JPMorgan says about one third chance

JPMorgan said there was about a one third chance of a no-trade deal Brexit at the year end but that brinkmanship between Britain and the European Union over coming months would make it appear a much greater risk.Britain left the EU on Jan. ...

German 2-yr yields hit one-month low as euro zone services sector stalls

Short-dated German bond yields dropped to their lowest level in nearly a month on Thursday as a survey showed the euro zones rebound from its deepest downturn on record faltered in August.Growth in the blocs dominant service industry almost...

Former sprinter gets top coaching role at British Athletics

Christian Malcolm, a former sprinter who won medals at the world and European championships, was hired Thursday as head coach of Britains Olympic track program. Malcolm will take up his new role at British Athletics after spending 20 months...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020