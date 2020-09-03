Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU executive signals no swift new sanctions on Russia over Navalny case

European Union leaders did not mince words in expressing their condemnation of the suspected poisoning of Navalny, with calls growing to punish Russia for the use of the Soviet-style nerve agent, the same substance that Britain said had been used against a Russian double agent in an attack in England in 2018. A European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, on Thursday said there was no investigation into Navalny's case for now, that Russia needed to carry out an independent probe to bring perpetrators to justice and that the bloc would react based on Moscow's next steps.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:09 IST
EU executive signals no swift new sanctions on Russia over Navalny case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The EU executive signalled on Thursday the bloc would not impose swift new sanctions over what Germany says was a poisoning with a toxic nerve agent of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, stressing that Moscow had to ensure a thorough probe. European Union leaders did not mince words in expressing their condemnation of the suspected poisoning of Navalny, with calls growing to punish Russia for the use of the Soviet-style nerve agent, the same substance that Britain said had been used against a Russian double agent in an attack in England in 2018.

A European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, on Thursday said there was no investigation into Navalny's case for now, that Russia needed to carry out an independent probe to bring perpetrators to justice and that the bloc would react based on Moscow's next steps. "It is not normal, it is not acceptable that someone is subject of assassination attempt with a chemical agent which is military-grade and should not be freely available and circulating around in our society, or in the Russian society," he said.

Stano added the 27-nation bloc has already started talks about how to react and that Russia's track-record of investigating past killings of prominent Kremlin critics like Anna Politkovskaya, Sergei Magnitsky or Boris Nemtsov was poor. "We want to see a credible, through investigation that brings clear answers to all questions which this case brought in the Russian public and in the European public," he said.

"It's difficult to speak about punishment if you don't have (those) responsible at this stage." EU SANCTIONS

The EU, which requires unanimity of all its 27 member states to slap sanctions, already has such restrictive measures in place on Moscow over the turmoil in Ukraine. The EU hit Russia's energy, financial and arms sectors after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and went on to back rebels fighting Kyiv troops in the east of the country.

The bloc also has a ban on doing business with the Russia-annexed Crimea. A third batch of EU sanctions blacklists people and firms the bloc sees as instrumental in spreading havoc in Ukraine, a former Moscow satellite. Adding more names to the blacklist would be the quickest option for the EU, which also has a separate sanctions regime for the use and proliferation of chemical weapons regardless of nationality or location.

That is important in the case of Navalny, a Russian citizen who was attacked on Russian soil. After the 2018 Novichok attack in Britain's Salisbury, the bloc expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats from Europe. (Aditional reporting by John Chalmers and Marine Strauss, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal CM reviews progress of work on Itanagar-Banderdewa section of NH-415

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday reviewed the progress of construction work on Itanagar-Banderdewa section of NH-415 and urged all concerned to expedite the execution of the project, an official press release said. D...

Delhi transport minister reviews installation of safety features in DTC and cluster buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday inspected the installation of safety features like CCTV cameras, automatic vehicle locator AVL system and panic button in DTC and cluster buses. The minister, at Rajghat depot, also inspec...

Budget deficit to hit record USD 3.3T due to virus, recession

The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record USD 3.3 trillion as huge government expenditures to fight the coronavirus and to prop up the economy have added more than USD 2 trillion to the federal ledger, the Congressional Budget...

Daniel Craig's James Bond swansong 'No Time To Die' debuts final trailer

Daniel Craigs James Bond is back for one last mission with No Time To Die, which dropped its final trailer on Thursday. The movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga of True Detective fame, is Craigs final outing in his Bond career that spann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020