Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Cong alleges false cases of lockdown violation against its workers

Thirty-four workers of the opposition party surrendered at Sanver police station in the district on Thursday. Congress MLA Jitu Patwari led the protest at Sanver, some 30 km from here. A local police officer denied that the Congress activists were charged falsely.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:25 IST
MP: Cong alleges false cases of lockdown violation against its workers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Congress alleged on Thursday that false cases of violation of coronavirus-related restrictions have been registered against its activists. Thirty-four workers of the opposition party surrendered at Sanver police station in the district on Thursday.

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari led the protest at Sanver, some 30 km from here. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders are holding huge rallies ahead of Assembly by-elections, but the police are not taking any action against them, Patwari alleged.

"When we held a condolence meeting to mourn the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday in Sanver, police lodged an FIR against our workers," he claimed. A local police officer denied that the Congress activists were charged falsely.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Biden meets Jacob Blake's family to start Wisconsin trip

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden began a visit to the battleground state of Wisconsin on Thursday by meeting with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man whose shooting by a white police officer sparked days of sometimes violent a...

UP CM asks officials to explore possibility of developing Ayodhya as a solar city

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to explore the possibility of developing Ayodhya as a solar city. According to the state government, the Chief Minister has also asked officials to develop the riverfront from...

Dahnkhar fires fresh salvo seeks judicial probe into purchase of equipment to fight COVID-19

In a fresh salvo against the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday called for a time-bound high level judicial probe into the purchase of equipment of Rs two thousand crore to fight the COVID-19 pande...

JK Police chief approves seizure of five vehicles used in terror crimes

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh has approved the seizure of five vehicles that were used in terror crimes, officials said here on Thursday.District Police Kulgam and Budgam got approval from DGP, JK Police, Dilbag Singh under s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020