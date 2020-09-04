Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democratic mayors slam Trump's defunding threat

"Trump needs to wake up to the reality facing our cities - and our entire country - and realize he is not above the law," the mayors said in a joint statement. The United States is experiencing escalating clashes between right-wing and left-wing groups as police shootings of Black people spark protests and counter-protests in the run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 00:51 IST
Democratic mayors slam Trump's defunding threat
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

Four Democratic mayors on Thursday said President Donald Trump's threat to pull federal funding from "lawless cities" was unlawful and their communities were not his "political pawns." The Republican president has threatened to revoke funding to several Democratic cities over issues ranging from protection of undocumented immigrants to their handling of civil unrest and protests against police violence.

Trump, who has made law and order a theme of his re-election campaign, on Wednesday issued a memo directing his administration to identify funds that could be cut from cities that he said "permit anarchy, violence and destruction," calling them "anarchist jurisdictions." All the cities cited are Democratic. His comments followed the shooting death Saturday of Trump supporter Aaron Danielson in Portland, Oregon, which the president blamed on the "lawless" state of the city under Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Wheeler and the mayors of New York, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., on Thursday, said any attempt to withdraw federal money would be unconstitutional and defeated in court. "Trump needs to wake up to the reality facing our cities - and our entire country - and realize he is not above the law," the mayors said in a joint statement.

The United States is experiencing escalating clashes between right-wing and left-wing groups as police shootings of Black people spark protests and counter-protests in the run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election. Portland has become a focus of the presidential election campaign after over three months of demonstrations for policing and social justice reforms, with hundreds of arrests as protesters clashed with police and destroyed property.

Anti-fascists had fought with supporters of the right-wing Patriot Prayer group in Portland every weekend since mid-August before Saturday's shooting. The latest flare-up in protest of police killing of a Black man occurred after the release of on Wednesday showing the arrest in March in upstate New York of a Black man who died by asphyxiation after police put a hood over his head as he knelt on the ground, handcuffed and naked.

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden accuses Trump of stoking the violence, while the president calls Biden weak on crime. Reuters polling shows no bounce in support for Trump, who trails Biden, as most Americans see the coronavirus pandemic, not crime, as the top issue facing the country.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into U.S. Open third round

Second seed Dominic Thiem celebrated his 27th birthday with a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over Indias Sumit Nagal on Thursday to move into the third round of the U.S. Open. Austrian Thiem, seeking his maiden Grand Slam title, won an over...

Hornets part ways with radio announcer after tweet slur

The Charlotte Hornets said Thursday that radio announcer John Focke will not return after he used a racial slur in a tweet two weeks ago. Focke was suspended indefinitely on Aug. 18 after tweeting out the N word the night before. He was let...

Alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader a ‘grave concern’, says chemical weapons watchdog

Mr. Navalny, a prominent anti-corruption activist, remains in a coma two weeks after falling violently ill during a flight from the town of Tomsk, in Siberia, to Moscow. He was later airlifted to Berlin for treatment, after Russian author...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020