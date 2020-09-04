Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkarai

Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid AfkaraiReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 03:05 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.
"To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man's life, and not execute him. Thank you!" Trump said in a tweet that included a link to the Fox News report.
