Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Friday took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:36 IST
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia tests positive for COVID-19
Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Friday took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Yesterday, my COVID-19 test was conducted after I returned home. Even as there were no signs, I have been tested positive, and have been advised by the doctors to stay in isolation. I request all who came in contact with me in the last few days, to get tested. Thanks for the support," he said in his tweet.

Earlier on September 2, Deputy leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan State Assembly Rajendra Rathore was tested positive for COVID-19. In Rajasthan, out of the total 84,674 coronavirus cases, as many as 70,674 have recovered, while 1,081 have lost their lives due to the infection. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CSK to start training after all, except 13, test negative for COVID-19 again

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all other Chennai Super Kings players, except for the COVID-19 afflicted duo of Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will start training from Friday evening after clearing a third round of testing for the viru...

Health News Roundup: Brazil's Bolsonaro says COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory; Indiana University sees 'alarming' spike in COVID-19 at frat and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tiny village offers window into Indias surging COVID-19 caseloadThe quaint, sugarcane-growing village of Rajewadi in Indias west did not have a single confirmed coronavirus case until mid...

FOREX-Dollar holds tight ahead of key U.S. jobs data

The dollar steadied against major currencies on Friday as traders awaited key U.S. jobs data that will shed light on the strength of economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.The euro was in focus before data on German industrial orde...

Riddhima pays homage to father Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

On late actor Rishi Kapoors 68th birth anniversary on Friday, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned an emotional note and said she misses him every day. In an Instagram post, Riddhima said her father gave her the gift of compassion and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020