Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attempts to halt Kremlin critic Navalny have failed so far

“We've got to slog away at Smart Voting.” The Smart Voting project was launched in 2018 and is designed to oust the Kremlin's dominant United Russia party — which Navalny has dubbed “the party of crooks and thieves” — from regional governments and legislatures. The project aims to identify and campaign for candidates who are most likely to beat those backed by the Kremlin in various elections.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:53 IST
Attempts to halt Kremlin critic Navalny have failed so far
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

All the attempts over the years to stop the work of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have failed — so far. He's been jailed repeatedly and twice put on trial for embezzlement and fraud. He's been put under house arrest and splashed in the face with green antiseptic, damaging his sight.

He was hospitalised last year for suspected poisoning while in custody. His brother was jailed for over three years on fraud charges. Now Navalny is in an induced coma in a Berlin hospital after suffering what German authorities say was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent while the opposition leader and corruption fighter was traveling from Siberia on August 20.

The Kremlin has denied involvement and questioned whether he was poisoned at all. Initially stunned by the attempt on his life, his supporters soon got back to work on their latest campaign against the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We've got more anger and more motivation to work harder in order to, among other things, show the Kremlin that these methods of pressuring the opposition don't work," said Lyubov Sobol, one of Navalny's closest allies. His top strategist Leonid Volkov said Navalny's team put all their regular work on hold as they arranged his transfer from a hospital in Omsk, where the plane carrying the unconscious activist had made an emergency landing.

They publicized his plight for 48 hours, from the moment the plane landed in Omsk to the minute when the medevac plane carrying Navalny took off for Berlin. "Starting from Sunday, when he was already in Berlin, I firmly told everyone — and everyone understood, of course — that, 'Guys, I'm sorry but we need to get back to our normal work,'" Volkov said. "We've got to slog away at Smart Voting." The Smart Voting project was launched in 2018 and is designed to oust the Kremlin's dominant United Russia party — which Navalny has dubbed "the party of crooks and thieves" — from regional governments and legislatures.

The project aims to identify and campaign for candidates who are most likely to beat those backed by the Kremlin in various elections. Last year, the Smart Voting project helped opposition candidates win 20 out of 45 seats on the Moscow city council. This year, Navalny's team hopes to use it in 31 Russian regions where elections on various levels are scheduled for Sept. 13. In some of those regions, the team put forward its own candidates.

Navalny, 44, has been a thorn in the Kremlin's side even though he is barred from running against Putin because of the 2017 conviction for embezzlement — a charge he says was politically motivated. In public statements, Putin refuses to even speak Navalny's name. Through his two popular YouTube channels detailing government corruption, Navalny's reach has spread across the vast country. In 2017, he set up a network of campaign offices in a bid to challenge Putin in the 2018 presidential election. Even though he was banned from running against Putin, Navalny kept the infrastructure in place.

These regional "headquarters" began their own investigations of graft by local officials and recruited activists, some of whom would later run for office. Navalny believes that ending the dominance of United Russia in regional parliaments and administrations will undermine "the formal mechanism" of Putin's rule. After Navalny was hospitalized in Germany, his team used the moment to promote Smart Voting, filling social media with calls to register on the project's online platform that tells voters which candidates to support in their area. Volkov said the appeals have increased registrations.

On Monday, they released a 40-minute expose of corruption in Novosibirsk, a large city in Siberia where a coalition of over 30 opposition candidates is running for the city council. The video, which has gotten over 4 million views on YouTube, was shot during Navalny's fateful trip to Siberia. "The foundation of Putin's power is not the State Duma, as one would think. No," Navalny says in the video, stressing the importance of the local elections.

"Their main power is in United Russia having a majority in every regional legislature and a majority in every big city council. If (United Russia) loses this majority, the power of the villains melts away immediately," he says. From these regional roots, Navalny's team hopes to go all the way to the State Duma -- Russia's lower house of parliament -- and deploy the Smart Voting strategy in the 2021 parliamentary election.

"It's a dress rehearsal, a decisive test of strength before the elections to the State Duma," Volkov said. Navalny's ability to mobilize voters next year poses a key challenge for the Kremlin because those elections will determine who controls the State Duma in 2024.

That's when Putin's current term expires and he is expected to seek re-election, thanks to a reset of his term limits after lawmakers and voters approved changes to Russia's constitution this year. And Putin's approval ratings have fallen recently amid growing public frustration over the declining economy.

The Smart Voting strategy could indeed upend government plans for the new parliament, said Nikolai Petrov, a senior research fellow in Chatham House's Russia and Eurasia Program, but he said Navalny's personal involvement is crucial.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Serena battles through second-round test at U.S. Open; Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Tiafoe feeling positive again after COVID-19 negativityFrances Tiafoe says he would have probably laughed if someone told him he will make the third round of his home Grand Slam at the U....

Thailand races to contact trace as coronavirus reappears

Thailand is racing ahead with contact tracing after detecting its first domestic coronavirus infection in over three months, health officials said on Friday, with tests conducted on nearly 200 people with possible exposure to the new case. ...

Trial of Football Leaks creator kicks off in Portugal

Police guarded a Lisbon court behind crowd barriers on Friday before the trial of Rui Pinto, whose Football Leaks website published a huge trove of documents exposing the multi-million dealings of European soccer clubs. The 31-year-old form...

Ishaan Khatter shares glimpse of first look test for 'Khaali Peeli'

Actor Ishaan Khatter who will next be seen essaying the role of a taxi driver in the upcoming film Khaali Peeli, on Friday dropped glimpses of his look test from the film and termed the role as one of my favourite characters so far. The Dh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020