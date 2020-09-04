NATO says Russia must cooperate on probe into Navalny case

NATO says Russia must cooperate on probe into Navalny caseReuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:43 IST
NATO allies agreed on Friday that Russia must cooperate fully with an impartial investigation to be led by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons into the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the alliance's chief said.
"Any use of chemical weapons shows a total disrespect for human lives, and is an unacceptable breach of international norms and rules," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference. "NATO allies agree that Russia now has serious questions, it must answer, the Russian government must fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on an impartial international investigation," he said, reporting back from a meeting of the alliance's ambassadors.
