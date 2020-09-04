Goa: Got tested for COVID-19 at govt hospital, CM clarifies

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday put up his COVID-19 positive test report on social media to deny allegations that he got himself tested at a private hospital. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar had asked on Twitter where Sawant got his test done on September 2 when he was found to have asymptomatic viral infection.

Responding to the tweet by Chodankar, Sawant uploaded his report on his personal Twitter handle. "....lies (are) being peddled. Don't we have something better to do in this phase of pandemic? To set the record straight, I have got myself tested for COVID at a Government Hospital," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister had got himself tested at District Hospital in Mapusa (North Goa). Earlier during the day, Chodankar had tweeted, "Goa wants to know where was #CovidTest of @goacm done? What made him go to Pvt Hospital instead of GMC or @GovtofGoa Testing centres?".