Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-WADA to look at new sanctions after U.S. threat to pull funding

Under current WADA rules, if the U.S. were to pull funding, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) would lose its seat on the Foundation board and all committees. According to WADA, some governments are seeking tougher sanctions, including amending the UNESCO treaty so that countries could be found in non-compliance of the WADA Code and potentially barred from the Olympic Games.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 00:21 IST
Doping-WADA to look at new sanctions after U.S. threat to pull funding
WADA logo Image Credit: ANI

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it will consider amending rules to punish stakeholders who withdraw funding after the United States threatened to pull its contributions unless reforms it demands are met. The WADA executive board meets on Sept. 14-15 where the threat of a U.S. pull out will be on the agenda after some governments expressed concern over a country being able to refuse to meet its funding commitments without facing any significant consequences.

"This matter has been raised by some concerned governments, not by WADA's leadership, and as is the case with any proposal raised by a stakeholder, WADA has an obligation to consider it carefully," WADA president Witold Banka said in a statement. "We will examine the rules to see if they need to be strengthened in light of the current situation."

A report by the White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), presented to the U.S. Congress in June, was highly critical of WADA demanding that it implement immediate reforms. The report also suggested that the U.S. withhold funding unless it was given greater representation on WADA boards and committees and "a proportionate voice in decision-making."

The U.S. is the largest single contributor to WADA, paying over $2.7 million into the 2020 budget of $37.4 million, half of which comes from the IOC. Under current WADA rules, if the U.S. were to pull funding, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) would lose its seat on the Foundation board and all committees.

According to WADA, some governments are seeking tougher sanctions, including amending the UNESCO treaty so that countries could be found in non-compliance of the WADA Code and potentially barred from the Olympic Games. There is a fear, says WADA, that a U.S. withdrawal would set a precedent that could jeopardise the entire global anti-doping system.

"What our stakeholders are telling us is that this episode has highlighted the need for more commitment and accountability within the clean sport community," said Banka. "The only way to preserve the global system is for everyone involved to stand united and work together to make it stronger."

USADA chief Travis Tygart, who has been critical of the slow pace of WADA reform, called the threat to keep the U.S. out of the Olympics empty and illegal. "It is surprising WADA would threaten illegal retaliation against the U.S.," Tygart told Reuters "There is no rule.

"If the U.S. government stops paying, the only consequence specified in the WADA rules and UNESCO treaty is that the U.S. could no longer sit on any WADA committees. "Now if they are saying we're going to change the rules to make non-payment a different consequence then go through that process and let's have that conversation.

"It's interesting they are willing to do that but not sanction (Russian) state-sponsored doping."

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Avs captain Landeskog (leg) out for Game 7

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in Game 7 on Friday afternoon against the Dallas Stars due a cut on his right leg. Late in the second period of Game 6 on Wednesday in Edmonton, teammate Cale Makar had fallen to th...

Belichick won't confirm Newton as Patriots' starting QB

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Friday did not confirm Cam Newton as the teams starting quarterback for the season opener, despite multiple reports suggesting otherwise. Yeah, we are not naming any starters at any positions, so...

Soccer-West Brom sign winger Diangana on permanent deal

West Bromwich Albion have signed winger Grady Diangana from West Ham United after a successful loan spell, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday. Diangana has agreed a five-year deal at The Hawthorns, with British media repo...

COVID SCIENCE-Smoking tied to COVID-19 risk; oxygen meter may help home patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Smoking tied to higher levels of COVID-19-associated gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020