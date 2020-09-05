Left Menu
Trump keeping his promise to end 'endless wars', says Kushner

05-09-2020
President Donald Trump is keeping his promise to end "endless wars", his son-in-law and presidential adviser Jared Kushner said hours after leaders of Serbia and Kosovo signed an agreement in the White House to normalise economic relationship between the two countries, which is expected to establish peace in the Balkans. Coming close on the heels of establishment of diplomatic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Kushner told reporters that Trump’s foreign policy accomplishments in his first term have been incredibly successful.

“I think that these announcements are about President Trump keeping his promise to take on the hard fights, to end the endless wars, and to bring his troops home and to keep Americans safe. And I think that that's what it shows. It also shows that President Trump has a track record of continuing to get things done,” Kushner told reporters at the White House. “He really has a great track record for success. Our economy was going great until, obviously, the virus hit. We did a dip. People predicted we'd be down to 25 per cent unemployment and that we wouldn't get to single digits unemployment until early next year. And obviously, we had a great jobs report that came out today and we have more coming,” he said.

“So the answer is, as people will vote for whoever they think will make their lives better. President Trump just happens to be doing a great job at foreign policy delivering a lot of wins that had previously plagued the last administration. And quite frankly, the last administrations had had a lot of mistakes and a lot of adventurism that, you know, got us into these tough situations in these regions,” Kushner said. “And today's agreement and all the success this week just shows, again, that president Trump is getting things done and keeping Americans safe and keeping his promise to the American people,” he said after Trump announced normalisation of economic ties between Serbia and Kosovo, a development which he said would being lasting peace between the two nations “Today, I am pleased to announce yet another historic commitment. Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalisation,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, with President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of Kosovo seated by his sides. Moments later the two leaders along with Trump signed agreements in this regard.

Kushner said: “He (Trump) is running on his track record as the president who built the greatest economy in our country and somebody who's going to keep America safe and continue to get things done for him,” he asserted. Referring to the recent agreement between Israel and UAE, Kushner said that what the president's done is he's reversed 20 years of bad foreign policy in the Middle East where they have allowed the country to get trapped into lot of these wars that don't do much for the US. “We have to make sure that we're keeping our country safe, and we need to figure out how we can get people in the Middle East and in Europe to get along so that we can spend our resources and our treasure on building up our countries and building up our cities and helping our citizens,” he said. “What you've seen through President Trump's first 3.5 years is he's ended--he's tried to end a lot of these endless wars. He's making peace agreements, he's bringing people together, and he's bringing our troops back home to America while figuring out how to get along with different countries and reducing the foreign threats that we have,” Kushner said.

