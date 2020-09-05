Left Menu
Sasikala's lawyer hopes for her early release, AIADMK says no change in stand of keeping her at bay

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala, who is serving a four year prison term in a Bengaluru prison, is expected to be released soon, her lawyer hoped while the AIADMK asserted that there is no change in its stand of keeping her out of the party.

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala, who is serving a four year prison term in a Bengaluru prison, is expected to be released soon, her lawyer hoped while the AIADMK asserted that there is no change in its stand of keeping her out of the party. N Raja Senthoor Pandian, lawyer of the jailed confidante of the late AIADMK supremo, said that as per the Karnataka Prison Manual, she is eligible for ordinary remission available to all prisoners and this has not been denied to anyone so far.

As per norms, three days of remission for good conduct isavailable for every month in jail and so far, she has completed 43months, making her eligible for a reduction of 129 days in prison, he told PTI. "The Karnataka Prison Manual does not have any provision barringremission to those convicted for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the manual, I strongly believe that she will be released by the month end," he said answering a question. When the remission of 129 days is applied, the release will be during the month end and not the previously expected date of January 2021, he said.

Efforts are afoot to pay the fine of Rs 10 crore as per the court order, he said. Sasikala has already spent a total of 35 days injail in 1997 and 2014 and availed a 17 day parolein 2017, which is deducted from the period she alreadyserved, he said.

Asked for his reaction to expectations that Sasikala may be released soon, AIADMK senior leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters that whether she walked out of jail or not will be based on law and regulations and the outcome was immaterial for the party. As far as AIADMK was concerned, there is no change in its stand, which is that Sasikala, her supporters and in particular her family members, cannot getback to the party, he asserted.

After the Supreme Court restored the trial court judgement in toto againstSasikala and two of her close relatives in the disproportionate assetscase,(V N Sudhakaran and J Elavarasi), she surrendered before the courtin Karnataka on February 15, 2017 and has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. Her two relatives are also undergoing four years simple imprisonment and all three of them were slapped with a fine of Rs 10 crore each.

With the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016, who was the first accused in the case, the appeal by Karnataka against her stood abated..

