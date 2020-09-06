Left Menu
Development News Edition

Declare Gojri and Pahari as official J&K languages: JKAP leader

The appeal came even as various Sikh organisations have expressed resentment over non-inclusion of Punjabi as the official languages of the union territory when three other languages were recently added to the list. On September 2, the Union Cabinet approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:37 IST
Declare Gojri and Pahari as official J&K languages: JKAP leader

Former legislator and senior Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Sunday appealed to the Centre to include Gojri and Pahari as official languages of the union territory. The appeal came even as various Sikh organisations have expressed resentment over non-inclusion of Punjabi as the official languages of the union territory when three other languages were recently added to the list.

On September 2, the Union Cabinet approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing his anguish over not including Gojri and Pahari in the list, Khan said Paharis and Gujjars have separate cultural identities and the decision has created anger among the people who speak these languages. "Like Kashmiri, Dogri and Urdu are popular languages in Jammu and Kashmir, Gojri and Pahari are equally important and spoken by the majority of the people across the Union Territory,” Khan, a former legislator, said in a statement here.

He said the government should not differentiate among people of one union territory and accept the demand to include both these languages as the official languages. "There is a strong resentment in Pir Panjal (Poonch and Rajouri districts), other districts of Jammu division, and parts of Kashmir division where nomads live. The nomads have the third largest population in J&K and similar is the ratio of population who speak Pahari language,” he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hasina pays tributes to Mukherjee in Bangladesh parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid rich tributes to Indias former president Pranab Mukherjee and said he was a true friend of Bangladesh, as the countrys Parliament adopted a condolence motion over his death. He was a true friend...

Low ozone found over Brahmaputra river valley

Scientists at the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences ARIES, Nainital an autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology DST Government of India have evaluated the near-surface ozone in the B...

Cricket-England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match one-day international ODI series against Australia starting Sept. 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Li...

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have faith in humanity, will overcome this virus'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor issued a statement and said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine. It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020