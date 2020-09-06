Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal BJP chief says TMC workers to be beaten up with shoes, ruling party leader hits back

Political diatribe in West Bengal hit a new low on Sunday, with the BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh asserting that workers of the ruling party will be beaten up with shoes, and TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay challenging him to put his words into action.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:10 IST
Bengal BJP chief says TMC workers to be beaten up with shoes, ruling party leader hits back

Political diatribe in West Bengal hit a new low on Sunday, with the BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh asserting that workers of the ruling party will be beaten up with shoes, and TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay challenging him to put his words into action. Ghosh also alleged that a section of the state's police force was intimidating his party workers, and those involved would not be allowed to go scot free.

"The TMC will be vanquished in the 2021 Assembly elections. Its workers will be stripped on road intersections and beaten up with shoes," Ghosh said while addressing a group of party workers at Ghola in North 24 Parganas district. He accused the TMC leaders of "looting people's money to fund their children's education".

"Some police personnel are working at the behest of the ruling party. I am noting everything in my diary. Those unleashing violence on BJP workers will be brought to book after the 2021 state polls," the BJP MP from Medinipur said. Claiming that law and order has "collapsed" in Bengal, Ghosh said, "Every morning, we wake up to news of violence, and killings. Is this why people changed the government?" The TMC had given a clarion call for 'poriborton' (change) and won elections in West Bengal in 2011, defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Front's 34-year rule.

Ghosh, however, claimed, "It is the BJP that is fighting to bring about a change in the state. More than 100 BJP workers have given their lives, the fight will continue until the change is brought about in Bengal." Taking exception to his remarks, TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay dared Ghosh to thrash him with shoes. He also called the BJP MP "uneducated and uncultured".

"If he has the guts, let him beat me first with shoes, I challenge him," the Lok Sabha MP from Serampore said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Junior Engineer of MCD, another person in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Junior Engineer of Ward -23, Civil Lines Zone, North Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD and a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs. 50,000. CBI had registered a case against the ...

KTCL commences inter-state bus service to Karnataka

Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited KTCL chairman and Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida said that the Corporation has commenced its inter-state bus service to Karnataka on Saturday.He told ANI that KTCL would review the service based on passengers...

Ganja worth Rs 20 crore seized in Kerala

In one of the biggest haul of narcotics in Kerala, over 500 kg of ganja worth Rs 20 crore were seized by Excise officials from a lorry at nearby Attingal and two people arrested in this connection. Officials of the State Excise Enforcement ...

Kolkata woman molested, pushed off speeding car: Police

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly molested and then pushed off a speeding car, which then ran over another woman who along with her husband tried to stop the vehicle on hearing screams, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in the An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020