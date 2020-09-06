AIADMK govt has "failed" in maintaining law and order: DMK

The AIADMK government has miserably failed in maintenance of law and order in Tamil Nadu, DMK president M K Stalin alleged here on Sunday. The National Crime Records Bureau data for 2017 and 2018 showed that cases under the Indian Penal Codeand the local and special laws saw a rise in Tamil Nadu and the incidence of crime "increased 18.61 per cent," the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly alleged.

Coimbatore and Chennai have seen an increase in murders and the AIADMK government has created a "dangerous situation of insecurity for people in both the cities," Stalin alleged in a statement. Similarly, crimes against women saw a 40.79 per cent rise in Coimbatore and 18.54 per cent increase in Chennai, he claimed.

Sarcastically, he alleged, "transforming Coimbatore and Chennai as cities that have no safety for women is the achievement of K Palaniswami's regime." Also, crimes against children in Tamil Nadu have witnessed a 17.74 per cent rise, he alleged. The government "miserably failed" in maintenance of law and order, Stalin alleged and condemned Chief Minister K Palaniswami for "putting a question mark" over the safety and security of people by being "responsible for the deterioration" of law and order and for "politicising" the excellent Tamil Nadu Police department.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI