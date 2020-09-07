Polls for panch and sarpanch in remaining Raj gram panchayats to be held from Sep 28

The Rajasthan State Election Commission on Monday announced the election for panch and sarpanch in four phases in the remaining 3,848 gram panchayats. The election process will begin on September 16 and the first phase of voting will take place on September 28. The other phases will be held on October 3, October 6 and October 10. A total of 35,968 wards in 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls.

The districts where the elections will be held include Ganganagar, Dholpur, Dausa, Churu, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Barmer, Baran, Alwar, Ajmer, Pratapgarh, Sikar and Udaipur. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission has decided to keep 900 voters in place of 1,100 in each polling station. The polling time has been extended by an hour so that voters are able to vote while maintaining social distancing. The State Election Commission said that in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, it has decided to conduct elections of panch and sarpanch in the remaining gram panchayats. The commission said a separate announcement will be made for the election of zila parishad members and panchayat samiti members of Panchayati Raj Institutions.