Trump to hold Labor Day news conference at White House

Trump to hold Labor Day news conference at White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:22 IST
President Donald Trump on Monday said he will hold a news conference at the White House during the Labor Day holiday at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
"Will be having a Labor Day News Conference today at the White House, 1:00 P.M.," Trump said in a post on Twitter. "Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT."
