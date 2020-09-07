Left Menu
AAP claims UP police detained Sanjay Singh after visit to Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday

The party said Singh had gone to meet the family of former MLA Nirvendra Mishra, who died on Sunday after an altercation with a group of people over a land dispute. Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said Singh was detained by the UP police at a guest house in Atariya Sitapur for a few hours on Sunday while he was returning from Lakhimpur Kheri.

07-09-2020
The AAP on Monday claimed the party's senior leader Sanjay Singh was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police for a few hours on Sunday when he was returning from a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri district. The party said Singh had gone to meet the family of former MLA Nirvendra Mishra, who died on Sunday after an altercation with a group of people over a land dispute.

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said Singh was detained by the UP police at a guest house in Atariya Sitapur for a few hours on Sunday while he was returning from Lakhimpur Kheri. He said the police did not have any reason to detain the Rajya Sabha MP.

"In Uttar Pradesh people are so terrorised that nobody has the courage to ask the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government any question. Sanjay Singh is the only leader who comes from the Thakur community but at the same time, he is asking the Yogi government questions," Bhardwaj told reporters. "The Yogi government has registered 13 different FIRs against Sanjay Singh to terrorise him and yesterday they detained him," he said.

"This is just to terrorise him and to muzzle his voice because he is talking about the rights of Dalits and Brahmins. The Aam Aadmi Party is very clear and on behalf of the party, I want to tell Ajay Mohan Bisht (Yogi Adityanath) that the Aam Aadmi Party will not be terrorised," he added. Mishra, 75, died after he fell on the ground during the altercation. No apparent injury was found on his body, according to police.

However, the former MLA's son Sanjiv alleged that dozens of people beat his father with heavy sticks which led to his death. Mishra had represented the Nighasan Assembly constituency, before delimitation, twice as an Independent in 1989 and 1991, and on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 1993.

