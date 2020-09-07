Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naked protesters in upstate NY wear 'spit hoods' in solidarity with Daniel Prude

Six naked, or near-naked, demonstrators gathered early Monday morning in downtown Rochester, in upstate New York, wearing "spit hoods" over their heads in solidarity with Daniel Prude, a Black man who died there in March days after police put a mesh hood over his head as he knelt naked and restrained on the street.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:11 IST
Naked protesters in upstate NY wear 'spit hoods' in solidarity with Daniel Prude
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYPDnews)

Six naked, or near-naked, demonstrators gathered early Monday morning in downtown Rochester, in upstate New York, wearing "spit hoods" over their heads in solidarity with Daniel Prude, a Black man who died there in March days after police put a mesh hood over his head as he knelt naked and restrained on the street. Monday's demonstration came after a fifth night of street protests in Rochester ended peacefully and with no arrests.

The six protesters on Monday sat in the rain, some with "Black Lives Matter" painted on their backs and wearing white hoods over their heads, according to images and videos posted on local media and social media. Video posted by the Democrat and Chronicle newspaper showed the demonstrators later being wrapped in blankets and led away from the protest site.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died after an encounter with Rochester police in March. His family last week released body camera footage from his arrest, showing a group of officers putting a mesh hood over Prude's head - apparently to prevent his spit from possibly transmitting the novel coronavirus - as he kneels naked and restrained on the street. Release of the video was followed by protests in Rochester, turning the city of 200,000 people in the northwest corner of the state into the latest flash point in a summer of civil unrest over racism and police brutality.

The Rochester Police Department said they made no arrests on Sunday night as some 1,000 protesters marched through the city after officials vowed to reform policing and address mental health issues. The protests in Rochester, like others that have raged across the country since the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, have become fodder for the presidential election campaign.

President Donald Trump, who has been trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls and has been painting himself as a "law-and-order" president, tweeted Monday morning about recent protests. "Rochester N.Y., Brooklyn N.Y., Portland - All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors! Get the picture?" Trump tweeted.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren responded to Trump's tweet in a statement that also praised "the true spirit of Rochester." "Lastly, I ask that all involved ignore the commentary from the President," Warren said. "It is clear ... his only desire is to bait people to act with hate and incite violence that he believes will benefit him politically."

Biden has accused Trump of stoking violence in American cities gripped by protests over police brutality and has defended peaceful protests, while calling for rioters and looters to be prosecuted.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...

UK slaps quarantines on Greek island travellers as cases rise

The UK on Monday recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new islands policy that will require anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands, including Crete. Mykonos and Santorini, to sel...

Police in BJD MP s house after distress call from estranged wife

A police team rushed to BJD MP Anubhav Mohantys house here on Monday following a distress call by his estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini, who has filed a case of domestic violence against him, a senior police official said. Varsha is now f...

Soccer-Greenwood and Foden out of England squad after breach of quarantine

England manager Gareth Southgate said both Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will play no part in Tuesdays Nations League game in Denmark after breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland.Speaking at a news conference, Southgate said they had both...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020