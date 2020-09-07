Himachal Pradesh MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rita Dhiman has been tested positive for COVID-19. "BJP MLA Rita Dhiman has tested positive for COVID-19. She attended the first day of the monsoon session of state Assembly today," said RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Himachal Pradesh.

The state has 2,76 active cases while 5,184 patients have recovered and 55 have died due to the disease. The total coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,04,614 on Monday. (ANI)