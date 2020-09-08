Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drop privatisation plan of South Goa District Hospital, make it operational in 15 days: Congress

The Goa unit of Congress has asked the Pramod Sawant-led government to drop the privatisation plan of South Goa District Hospital and make it fully operational in 15 days.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-09-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 09:47 IST
Drop privatisation plan of South Goa District Hospital, make it operational in 15 days: Congress
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Goa unit of Congress has asked the Pramod Sawant-led government to drop the privatisation plan of South Goa District Hospital and make it fully operational in 15 days."As patients were made to sleep on floors in various hospitals, Congress party served an ultimatum of 15 days to the government to utilise all floors of South Goa District Hospital. We also warned the government to drop all plans of privatisation of the said hospital. BJP and Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant got the kick of peoples power which is supreme and declared South Goa District Hospital as designated COVID Hospital. Hope Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has woken up from his privatisation plan dream. Long Llve Goemkars," said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar in a press statement. The statement from the Congress leader came hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that South Goa District Hospital has been designated as an additional COVID hospital in the State.

"In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in the state, our Government has taken a decision to designate the new South Goa District Hospital as an additional COVID Hospital. We stand committed to giving better treatment and medical facilities to the people of Goa," the Goa CM had tweeted. In April, the State government converted Sub-District Hospital in Ponda in North Goa into a COVID-19 hospital. Earlier, the State had only ESI Hospital situated in Margao as a facility to treat coronavirus patients. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's worst postwar economic downturn could force new leader to boost stimulus

Japans economy sank deeper into its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter as the coronavirus jolted businesses more than initially thought, underscoring the daunting task the new prime minister faces in averting a steeper recessio...

MLB roundup: 10-run sixth carries Jays past Yanks

Danny Jansen hit his first career grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-7 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo. Jansens fourth homer of the seaso...

Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 10.5 pc this fiscal

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected a massive 10.5 per cent contraction of Indias economy in the current financial year. India recorded one of the sharpest gross domestic product GDP contractions in the world in April-June. Indias GDP shr...

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix delays 'Cuties' film launch in Turkey; Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.British entertainment, left in dark, seeks government insurance helpBritish theatres and live music venues say the show will only go on if the government provides a financial backs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020