Drop privatisation plan of South Goa District Hospital, make it operational in 15 days: Congress

The Goa unit of Congress has asked the Pramod Sawant-led government to drop the privatisation plan of South Goa District Hospital and make it fully operational in 15 days."As patients were made to sleep on floors in various hospitals, Congress party served an ultimatum of 15 days to the government to utilise all floors of South Goa District Hospital. We also warned the government to drop all plans of privatisation of the said hospital. BJP and Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant got the kick of peoples power which is supreme and declared South Goa District Hospital as designated COVID Hospital. Hope Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has woken up from his privatisation plan dream. Long Llve Goemkars," said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar in a press statement. The statement from the Congress leader came hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that South Goa District Hospital has been designated as an additional COVID hospital in the State.

"In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in the state, our Government has taken a decision to designate the new South Goa District Hospital as an additional COVID Hospital. We stand committed to giving better treatment and medical facilities to the people of Goa," the Goa CM had tweeted. In April, the State government converted Sub-District Hospital in Ponda in North Goa into a COVID-19 hospital. Earlier, the State had only ESI Hospital situated in Margao as a facility to treat coronavirus patients. (ANI)