Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suu Kyi opens campaign for Myanmar election amid virus surge

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi raised her party's flag at its office in the capital Tuesday to start an election campaign that may be disrupted by a resurgence of the coronavirus.

PTI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:28 IST
Suu Kyi opens campaign for Myanmar election amid virus surge

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi raised her party's flag at its office in the capital Tuesday to start an election campaign that may be disrupted by a resurgence of the coronavirus. Her National League for Democracy party is widely expected to again win the most seats in the November 8 general election and Suu Kyi is expected to remain as state counsellor, the de facto head of state.

The main opponents will be the Union Solidarity and Development Party, formed by former generals. Myanmar was under military rule from 1962 until a nominally civilian government took over in 2011. Suu Kyi said her plan to open her campaign with a tour of her constituency just outside Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, was cancelled because of travel restrictions due to surging virus cases.

Cases have spiked suddenly after Myanmar registered months of relatively low numbers. The health ministry reported 92 more cases on Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 1,610. The western state of Rakhine, where the vast majority of the new cases have been found, is under lockdown, as are parts of Yangon. Restrictions are in force in several other cities, including the capital, Naypyitaw.

The Union Election Commission has not yet decided on a postponement of the election but has not allowed campaign activities in areas where a “Stay-at-Home” program has been implemented, which include the whole of Rakhine state and seven townships in Yangon. The commission has said it will decide in October whether to allow voting in areas where armed struggles are active with ethnic minorities that have battled for decades for greater autonomy.

Wearing white gloves and a plastic face shield over a mask in her party's trademark vivid red color, Suu Kyi slowly hauled her party's flag up the pole to the blaring accompaniment of campaign music. Her aides observed from a distance, standing a socially distanced few meters (yards) apart from each other. As she waited for her car at the end of the brief ceremony, she joked with the media, telling them they should cast one vote for her party for every picture they had just taken.

Voters in the November election will choose members of the upper and lower houses of the national parliament as well as the official state and region parliaments. There are almost 7,000 candidates from 94 political parties. Suu Kyi is by far the country's most popular politician, even as she has been scorned internationally for Myanmar's oppression of the Rohingya Muslim ethnic group. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh to escape the army's brutal counterinsurgency campaign in 2017.

Foreigners who admired her for her non-violent struggle against Myanmar's military rule, which won her the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize, were sharply disappointed by her defense of the military's actions. As state counsellor, she does not oversee the military but she has repeatedly denied accusations the army committed genocide against the Rohingya. The International Court of Justice in the Netherlands is investigating the genocide case.

The 2008 constitution that was implemented during military rule has a clause that bans Suu Kyi from being president because she has children who are foreign nationals; she was married to Michael Aris, a British academic who died in 1999. The post of state counsellor was created to skirt the problem. Even though her party won a landslide victory in the last general election in 2015, it doesn't have a free hand to implement policy. The 2008 constitution automatically gives the military enough seats in Parliament to block any constitutional change.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Inaction has been fatal, says UNHCR, as dozens of Rohingya refugees perish at sea

The refugees, numbering about 330 had set off on the journey in Coxs Bazar, in southern Bangladesh, in February. After months at sea in desperate conditions, some 300 landed on the northern coast of Aceh, Indonesia, early on Monday mornin...

James Rodríguez joins Everton to revive career in England

James Rodrguez joined English Premier League club Everton in an attempt to revive a career that faltered at Real Madrid. Signed by the Spanish giant after rising to prominence with a stunning goal for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup, the att...

Char Dhan highway: SC directs Centre to plant trees to compensate loss of forest area

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to undertake plantation activities to compensate for the loss of forest area due to the construction of Char Dham national highway in Uttarakhand. A bench headed by Justice Fali N...

Japan's Suga says coronavirus will take priority in deciding on snap election

As Japans ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race on Tuesday, frontrunner and chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said that preventing the spread of the coronavirus should take priority in any decision to call a snap electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020