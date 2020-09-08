Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahagathbandhan prioritising alliance with Left parties for Bihar Assembly polls

The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress is prioritising alliance with the Left parties for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:04 IST
Mahagathbandhan prioritising alliance with Left parties for Bihar Assembly polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress is prioritising alliance with the Left parties for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

The Assembly elections are likely to be held in the month of October -November this year. A senior leader of the Grand Alliance, who is involved in working out a seat-sharing formula for the polls, told ANI on conditions of anonymity that they want the Left parties to fight alongside them as it would greatly boost their chances of winning in several seats.

"For an alliance with the Left parties, we are ready to give a good number of seats to them. In the last two Assembly elections, and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Bihar, whatever votes went to the Left parties benefitted the NDA. So an alliance with the Left parties will be beneficial for us," the leader told ANI here. The sources also confirmed that the seat-sharing formula of the Mahagathbandhan would be announced soon as the plans are awaiting the final consent of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Sources also told ANI that RJD is likely to contest on between 130 -140 Assembly seats, while Congress is likely to get 55 -65 seats. However, last moment negotiations are still going on to decide the final number of seats to be given to the other coalition partners, including the Left. Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current assembly will end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

For first time, ITBP deploys female doctors at forward locations in Ladakh

By Ankur Sharma For the first time, the Indo-Tibet Border Police ITBP has sent female doctors to forward operating locations in Ladakh.From sending troops from Leh to taking care of them at the forward locations, the ITBP female doctors hav...

Soccer-Transfer market could shrink up to 30%, says European club boss Agnelli

European clubs are facing a cash crisis and the transfer market could shrink by 20-30 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the association which represents them said on Tuesday. Andrea Agnelli, chairman of the European Club Associa...

Angie Motshekga launches Teacher Connect application

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has launched the Teacher Connect application, a free real time-based mentorship platform available via WhatsApp.Teacher Connect affords users the ability to connect, be a helpdesk, and provide learni...

Sri Lanka’s death row MP takes parliamentary oath

A Sri Lankan lawmaker from the ruling party, who was elected to Parliament while serving a death sentence in a murder case, was on Tuesday sworn in as an MP by the speaker. Sri Lanka Peoples Party SLPP lawmaker Premalal Jayasekera was convi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020