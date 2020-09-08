Cong-led UDF in Kerala declares candidates for two assembly bypolls

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday declared candidates for the by-election to two Assembly seats in Kerala. UDF chairman and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala announced that two of its allies, theRevolutionary Socialist Party (Baby John) party will contest the Chavara seat and the Kerala Congress will fight for the Kuttanad seat for the UDF.

"The UDF has finalised the candidates.At Chavara, Shibu Baby John of the RSP will contest and at Kuttanad, Jacob Abraham of Kerala Congress will fight for the UDF. We have maintainedthe status quo of the last election," Chennithala told the media.

Kuttanad seat in Alappuzha fell vacant after the death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Thomas Chandy on December 20, last year, while death of MLA N Vijayan Pillai of the CPI(M) on March 8 at a privatehospital in Kochi, necessitated the bypoll in Chavara seat. The Kuttanad seat was won by the NCP, an ally of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, in the last two elections.

The Chavara seat was wrested from the UDF's Shibu Baby John by Pillai in the last election. The Left and the BJP are yet to formally announce their candidates.