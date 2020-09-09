Left Menu
Development News Edition

American Airlines OKs Black Lives Matter pins for employees

With the move, American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees wear items supporting the movement that protests police violence against Blacks. An American Airlines spokeswoman said Tuesday that Black employees saw workers at other airlines wearing a Black Lives Matter pin and asked if they could too.

PTI | Texas | Updated: 09-09-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 02:14 IST
American Airlines OKs Black Lives Matter pins for employees
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

American Airlines will let employees wear Black Lives Matter pins on their uniforms, calling it a matter of equality and not politics. With the move, American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees wear items supporting the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.

An American Airlines spokeswoman said Tuesday that Black employees saw workers at other airlines wearing a Black Lives Matter pin and asked if they could too. "Fundamentally, we believe Black Lives Matter is an expression of equality, not a political statement," said the spokeswoman, Sarah Jantz. "It doesn't mean other lives don't matter, rather than in our society Black lives should matter and be valued the same as others." American is working with Black employees to design the pin. The airline allows other pins including ones supporting Christians, veterans and LGBTQ people.

Starbucks reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter shirts, then created one for workers to wear in June. American's decision drew mixed reviews on Twitter.

Some people praised the airline, while others called Black Lives Matter a domestic terrorist group, a label used by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer. Trump urged supporters to boycott Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. after a Kansas TV station reported that it allowed employees to wear Black Lives Matter attire but not clothing with the pro-police Blue Lives Matter or Trump's campaign slogan.

Goodyear's CEO said the company would let employees wear clothing support law enforcement but would continue to ask workers not to wear attire supporting political candidates while on the job.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK police to charge man with murder over stabbings in Birmingham

British police will charge Zephaniah McLeod, 27, with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a spate of stabbings in Birmingham City on Sunday, the Crown Prosecution Service CPS said on Tuesday.This decision was ...

S.Korea's defiant churches face backlash for hampering COVID-19 response

South Koreas latest COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a public backlash against conservative Christian churches for defying government orders aimed at preventing the diseases spread. At least a third of the 4,500 COVID-19 cases confirmed in t...

Colombia makes arrests in sex trafficking plot that lured women to China

Colombian police broke up an accused sex trafficking ring that recruited women in Colombia and forced them into prostitution in China, authorities said on Tuesday, exposing a plot of criminal deception that preyed upon poor and vulnerable w...

Soccer-Factbox on Ronaldo's Portugal career

Factbox on the Portugal career of Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored his 100th and 101st international goals on Tuesday - Makes Portugal debut in 1-0 friendly win over Kazakhstan in August 2003.- Selected for Portugals squad at Euro 2004, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020