Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports 89,706 fresh cases; death toll rises to 73,890 with 1,115 fatalities New Delhi: With 89,706 infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally went past 43 lakh, while 33,98,844 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. BOM10 MP-MODI-STREET VENDORS PM stresses on use of earthen pitchers for drinking water Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the beneficiaries of PM Street Vendors' Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme from Madhya Pradesh and stressed on the use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for drinking water.

BOM9 MH-KANGANA-LD BMC Sena-ruled BMC demolishes alterations at Kangana's bungalow Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a civic official said. BOM5 MH-RHEA-JAIL Rhea Chakraborty shifted from NCB office to Byculla jail Mumbai: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her, Rhea Chakraborty was on Wednesday shifted from the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail here.

BOM3 MH-DESHMUKH-LD THREAT Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh again gets threat calls Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has again received threat calls over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actress Kangana Ranaut, sources close to him said on Wednesday. MDS6 KA-HAL-LUH India's light utility helicopter completes hot and high altitude trials in Himalayas Bengaluru: HAL's indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) demonstrated high altitude capability in hot and high weather conditions in the Himalayas for about 10 days.

MDS5 TN-GOLD-RAID Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids gold smith's house in TN Coimbatore: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of a gold smith in the city in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, police said. MDS3 KL-ED-BINEESH Bengaluru drugs case: Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before ED Kochi: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials here on Wednesday after being summoned by the agency over allegations of his links with an accused in Bengaluru drug case, sources said here.

DEL8 BIZ-LD RELIANCE-RETAIL-INVESTMENT Silver Lake picks 1.75 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr New Delhi: US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners has picked up 1.75 per cent stake in the retail arm of Reliance Industries for Rs 7,500 crore, the Indian firm said in a statement. DEL15 CBI-SENGAR Unnao rape case: CBI cites lapses, recommends appropriate action against four officials New Delhi: The CBI has recommended "appropriate action" against four officials, including an IAS officer, citing lapses in handling the case of rape of a minor girl by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, officials said Wednesday.

FOREIGN FGN15 AFGHAN-LD ATTACK Afghan officials: Kabul bomb targets VP, kills 10 civilians Kabul: Afghanistan's Interior Ministry says the bombing that targeted the convoy of the country's first vice president on Wednesday morning killed 10 people and wounded more than a dozen others, including several of the vice president's bodyguards..