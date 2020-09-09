Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Japan ruling coalition partner Komeito indicates it does not want snap election

People want to get back to business and return to work, and I don't believe they want a power vacuum of a month or two that would result from calling an election," Natsuo Yamaguchi told Reuters in an interview. Komeito, backed by Japan's largest Buddhist lay group, provides crucial election support to the ruling party by encouraging its members to campaign for LDP candidates.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:29 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Japan ruling coalition partner Komeito indicates it does not want snap election

The leader of the Japanese ruling coalition's junior partner, Komeito, on Wednesday indicated his party does not want a snap general election after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) picks a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "The top priority is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. People want to get back to business and return to work, and I don't believe they want a power vacuum of a month or two that would result from calling an election," Natsuo Yamaguchi told Reuters in an interview.

Komeito, backed by Japan's largest Buddhist lay group, provides crucial election support to the ruling party by encouraging its members to campaign for LDP candidates. Without its backing, the next LDP leader, who by dint of the LDP's parliamentary majority is almost certain of becoming prime minister, is unlikely to dissolve the assembly.

Yamaguchi's comments come amid speculation that the front runner to win the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP's) leadership election on Sept. 14, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, could call a snap election. Suga has said his priority is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, but he signalled there was a chance of calling a snap election in an interview published by the Asahi newspaper.

An early election could heighten expectations the government would lay out additional pandemic spending measures to appeal to voters. Data released on Tuesday showed Japan's economy sank deeper into its worst post-war contraction in the second quarter, underscoring the challenges the next prime minister faces in dealing with COVID-19.

"Komeito has strongly argued that the top priority is to halt the coronavirus and to revive social and economic activity," Yamaguchi said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

First Kisan Rail from South India chugs off with fruits to Delhi

Connecting the farms to the agricultural markets, the first Kisan Rail from south India chugged off from Anantapuramu on Wednesday carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits to the famous Azadpur Mandi in the national Capital. Union Minister for A...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares shrug off U.S. tech sell-off, vaccine trial halt

European shares on Wednesday shrugged off heavy losses for U.S. tech stocks and a major drugmaker delaying testing of a coronavirus vaccine, as investors kept faith in economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The broad Euro STOXX 600...

Another leading opposition activist detained in Belarus

Belarusian authorities on Wednesday detained one of the last leading members of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lawyer Maxim Znak,...

Sena-ruled BMC faces flak over demolition at Kangana bungalow

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Wednesday came in for flak after demolishing portions of the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, with some critics saying she was targeted while other defau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020