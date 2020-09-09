During 'Sewa Saptah' to mark PM's birthday, Delhi BJP to encourage plasma donation

Encouraging plasma donation will be one of the targets of Delhi BJP leaders and workers under 'Sewa Saptah' (week of service) programme, which will undertaken to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. The BJP leaders and workers all over the country celebrate Modi's birthday every year by participating in various social and political programmes under 'Sewa Saptah', celebrated from September 14 to September 20. This year is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, so various programme will have a connection with that number, said Rajesh Bhatia, Delhi BJP's convener for 'Sewa Saptah' programmes.

"Arranging plasma donation by 70 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in each district unit, as per local requirements, is one of the programmes under this year's Sewa Saptah," Bhatia said. According to the directions of party's national president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has asked leaders and workers to hold various programmes under 'Sewa Saptah'.

Both Gupta and Delhi BJP organisational secretary Siddharthan are presently holding district unit tours to meet local party leaders and workers to successfully undertake 'Sewa Saptah' programmes, said Delhi BJP leaders. Distribution of prosthetics and other equipments to 70 disabled persons in each block, fruit distribution in 70 poor settlements and hospitals in each district, cleanliness sessions at 70 places in each district, tree plantation at 70 places in each booth, 70 blood donation programmes by Yuva Morcha and others will be part of 'Sewa Saptah', Bhatia said.

Besides, highlighting the Prime Minister's life and times through 70 webinars and promotion of an exhibition of 70 slides on his achievements and works through social media, will also be held, he said. BJP MPs, MLAs, other elected representatives, party office bearers, leaders and workers will participate in the programmes while strictly following COVID-19 safety precautions like social distancing and wearing face covers, he added.

The party leaders and workers will also promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of 'Atmnirbhar Bharat' and 'local for vocal' concept during the week beginning with BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary on September 25 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, said Delhi BJP leaders..