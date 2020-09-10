Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump pick for Latam bank poised for win after regional opposition fades

The IDB has been led by Latin Americans since its inception in 1959, while the World Bank has historically been led by a U.S. citizen. Mexico, which was key to blocking the vote, has signaled it will not block the quorum needed to hold the election, a source familiar with the process said, adding: "The election is all but decided." Asked about Mexico's position, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters: "Mexico is our friend, neighbor and largest trading partner.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 06:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 06:48 IST
Trump pick for Latam bank poised for win after regional opposition fades

U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to run Latin America's main financing institution appears poised to win the top job in this weekend's election amid faltering regional opposition to having a U.S. citizen run the bank for first time in 61 years. Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump's senior Latin America adviser known for his hardline stance on Venezuela and Cuba, has majority support to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). But a group of countries, including Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Costa Rica, had appeared close to having the 25% vote needed to block the election.

Some countries that had opposed Claver-Carone's candidacy now privately concede they do not have the backing they had sought. An Argentine Foreign Ministry official suggested plans to halt the vote were off the table because "there are not enough willing" member countries to block the U.S. candidate.

The IDB vote has become a geopolitical battle between the Trump administration, which is eager to gain leverage in resource-rich Latin American and counter the rise of China, and some in the region who do not want to lose control of the lender. The IDB has been led by Latin Americans since its inception in 1959, while the World Bank has historically been led by a U.S. citizen.

Mexico, which was key to blocking the vote, has signaled it will not block the quorum needed to hold the election, a source familiar with the process said, adding: "The election is all but decided." Asked about Mexico's position, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters: "Mexico is our friend, neighbor and largest trading partner. We will always have a fluid dialogue across a broad range of issues.

"As regards the IDB specifically, we have asked all member countries to respect the democratic will of the majority for selection of the next president, regardless of their candidate preference,” the official said. DELAY NO LONGER LIKELY

Former Mexico Foreign Secretary Jorge Castañeda wrote in an opinion column that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had failed to galvanize opposition to Trump's nominee. "Argentina could not block the election by itself; everything was in the hands of Mexico and (the president)," Castañeda wrote. "He chickened out."

Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio told Reuters the country had been in favor of postponing the vote but that a delay no longer seemed likely. "Mexico's position was to take some time to discuss this, but it seems that it will not happen. It seems that the vote will take place over the weekend," Yorio said in an interview.

The Latin American countries that called for a delay held around 22% of the bank's voting share - shy of the 25% needed to block a quorum on voting day. Argentine officials were hoping European countries would join their efforts and tip the balance. Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola told a local radio station this week that Europe failed to come through.

"We are going to ratify our position that the IDB cannot be led by a U.S. candidate and that it cannot fall prey to the competition between the U.S. and China," the Argentine Foreign Ministry official said. He added that Argentina's candidate for the IDB post had already been officially nominated. The IDB was founded as a partnership between the United States and 19 Latin American countries and expanded over time to include nations around the globe.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Duffy, Royals shut out Indians

Danny Duffy pitched into the sixth inning and Nicky Lopez had three hits and an RBI to help the visiting Kansas City Royals earn a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. Duffy 3-3 found himself locked in a modest pitchers du...

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 69,095

Mexico City Mexico September 10 ANISputnik The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 611 to 69,095 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said. He also ...

FEATURE-Traditional 'Bunraku' puppets for children help Japanese master endure coronavirus shutdown

Stuck at home for weeks while Japan was under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, renowned Japanese Bunraku puppet master Kanjuro Kiritake, all his performances cancelled for months, was stricken with deep anxiety.His art, a tradit...

Tennis-Azarenka clobbers Mertens to set up Serena showdown

A loose and confident Victoria Azarenka overpowered Elise Mertens 6-1 6-0 on Wednesday to advance to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open where she will face a familiar foe in Serena Williams.Azarenka, smiling and bobbing her head along to musi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020