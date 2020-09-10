Govt policies have caused 'loss of crores of jobs', 'historic fall' in GDP: Rahul
He urged people to be a part of the Congress's 'Speak Up for Jobs' campaign being run on Thursday from 10 AM for 10 hours. "The policies of Modi Govt have caused the loss of crores of jobs and a historic fall in GDP," Gandhi alleged in a tweet.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:37 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the policies of the Centre have caused loss of crores of jobs and appealed to people to make the Modi government "listen to their voice". He urged people to be a part of the Congress's 'Speak Up for Jobs' campaign being run on Thursday from 10 AM for 10 hours.
"The policies of Modi Govt have caused the loss of crores of jobs and a historic fall in GDP," Gandhi alleged in a tweet. "It has crushed the future of India's youth. Let's make the Govt listen to their voice," the former Congress chief said.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the promise was of providing two crore jobs every year and claimed that instead of providing 12 crore jobs in six years, 14 crore jobs were "snatched away". The youth has now woken up and demands an answer, he said.
The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "One devastating policy after another, BJP has snatched away the livelihoods of crores of Indians & pushed our youth into a bleak future." "Join our #SpeakUpForJobs campaign & raise your voices against BJP’s misadventures," the party tweeted..
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Modi
- Modi Govt
- Randeep Surjewala
- India
- BJP
ALSO READ
Nirav Modi case: PNB receives Rs. 24.33 crores as first tranche of recovery from US
PM Modi shares video of 'iconic Sun Temple of Modhera on a rainy day'
RBI has confirmed what I've been warning for months: Rahul Gandhi
Refusal to compensate states on GST is nothing short of betrayal by Modi govt of states, people: Sonia Gandhi at meeting of opposition CMs.
Draft EIA legislation is anti-democratic; laws to protect environment, public health being weakened by Modi govt: Sonia Gandhi at CMs' meet.