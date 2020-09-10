These are the top stories at 5.40 pm: Nation DEL63 2NDLD RAFALE Five Rafale jets formally inducted into IAF in boost to India's air power Ambala: Five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force on Thursday in a glittering ceremony at the Ambala air force base, in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time the country is engaged in an escalating border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh. DEL67 RAFALE-LD RAJNATH Induction of Rafale jets big and stern message to those eyeing India's sovereignty:Rajnath Ambala: In a clear reference to China over the tense border row in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the induction of five French-made multirole Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force is a "big and stern" message to those eyeing India's sovereignty.

DEL81 LD INDOJAPAN India, Japan ink mutual military logistics agreement New Delhi: After years of negotiations, India and Japan have inked a landmark agreement that will allow their militaries to access each other's bases for logistics support, a key development that comes in the backdrop of growing concerns over China's military muscle flexing in the region. DEL84 CONG-JOBS-LD CAMPAIGN Implement NYAY, protect small and medium businesses, stop privatisation: Rahul to Govt New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday demanded jobs and relief for the youth amid the alleged rise in unemployment with Rahul Gandhi urging the Modi government to transfer money directly in the bank accounts of the poor, protect small and medium businesses and stop privatisation.

DEL38 PM-FISHERIES PM Modi launches Rs 20,050-cr scheme for fisheries sector New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to boost production and exports in the fisheries sector as part of the government's aim to double farmers' income. CAL10 WB-NADDA Bengal govt has 'anti-Hindu' mindset, its policies driven by 'minority appeasement': Nadda Kolkata: BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of having an "anti-Hindu" mindset and pursuing "minority appeasement" policies. DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Record 95,735 infections, 1,172 fatalities take COVID caseload past 44 lakh, death toll to 75,062 New Delhi: The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 fatalities taking India's COVID-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL75 KANGANA-UDDHAV How many mouths will you shut, my voice will echo far: Kangana Ranaut to Thackeray Mumbai: A day after Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office, actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday again took on the Maharashtra government by castigating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “misusing power” and declaring that her voice won’t be suppressed. DEL73 NSD-PARESH RAWAL Actor Paresh Rawal appointed new chief of National School of Drama New Delhi: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal was Thursday appointed chairperson of the National School of Drama (NSD), India’s premier theatre institute. The post had been vacant since 2017.

Legal LGD3 SC-MORATORIUM SC extends relief on NPAs after govt tells interest issue being considered at highest level New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday extended its interim order that no account is to be declared NPA till further orders after the Centre said an expert panel has been set up to look into the issue of interest being charged by banks on instalments deferred during the moratorium period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LGD9 DL-HC-REPUBLIC-THAROOR HC questions Arnab for running parallel investigation in Pushkar death case, asks to show restraint New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday questioned Arnab Goswami for running a parallel investigation and trial in the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case and directed the journalist to be bound by his undertaking on showing restraint and bringing down the rhetoric while covering the matter.

Business DEL77 BIZ-VACCINE-TRIALS-SERUM Serum Institute pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials in India New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday said it is pausing clinical trials of AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country. DEL80 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets ride Reliance rally; Sensex zooms 646 pts Mumbai: Markets roared back to life on Thursday after two days of declines as Reliance Industries ratcheted higher on reports that the company is offering to sell a substantial stake in its retail arm to Amazon.

Foreign FGN25 RUSSIA-SCO-MEETING Jaishankar attends SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Russia Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation here in the Russian capital. PTI HDA.