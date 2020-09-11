Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia clashes with Germany and West over Navalny poisoning

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-09-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 07:43 IST
Russia clashes with Germany and West over Navalny poisoning

Russia clashed with Germany and five of its Western allies Thursday over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, with Moscow's ambassador demanding evidence that a Soviet-era nerve agent was responsible and Germany's envoy countering that his country's findings have been handed over to the international chemical weapons watchdog. The confrontation came at the monthly UN Security Council meeting on chemical weapons in Syria, with the United States, Belgium, Britain, Estonia and France expressing grave concern at Germany's determination that 44-year-old Navalny was the victim of a chemical weapons attack using a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group.

Britain's acting UN ambassador, Jonathan Allen, said a similar nerve agent was used “with lethal effect” in southern England in 2018 on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. A woman exposed to the contents of a perfume bottle reportedly used in the attack died several months later. Russia vehemently denied any involvement, but Britain has charged two men it called Russian military intelligence officers with the nerve-agent poisoning. Allen told the council that the United Kingdom stands with Germany's findings on Navalny and called on Russia to “urgently conduct a full and transparent investigation into this use of a banned chemical weapon” and to uphold the Chemical Weapons Convention that bans their use.

Acting US deputy ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet called Navalny's poisoning by a chemical weapon “completely reprehensible” and urged Russia “to be fully transparent and to bring those responsible to justice.” Navalny, the most visible opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a flight to Moscow on August 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. He was flown to Germany two days later. German scientists concluded that “without doubt” Navalny was poisoned by a Novichok agent. The German hospital treating Navalny said Monday his condition had improved, allowing doctors to take him out of an induced coma.

Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the Security Council that “we are the most interested party to know what happened” and Moscow wants Germany to share its evidence. He said the Russian doctors who saved Navalny's life found no “chemical weapons substances.” Nebenzia cited an Aug. 27 request from Russia's prosecutor to Germany for information under a Russian-German agreement, which has had no response. “If you demand explanations, put the facts on the table and we'll compare notes,” he said. “Why should we trust allegations uncorroborated by evidence?" “This whole incident cannot but raise questions about some foul play being staged,” Nebenzia added.

Germany's Defense Ministry has said the data about Navalny has been provided to the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which implements the Chemical Weapons Convention. Stressing that point, Germany Ambassador Christoph Heusgen accused Russia of using “another smoke screen” and said Navalny's poisoning isn't an issue between Germany and Russia but “an issue of international concern" about chemical weapons use.

Germany “is doing what it is supposed to do under the Chemical Weapons Convention” by giving all the evidence to the OPCW, Heusgen said. “And it would be very good if Russia would work with OPCW in finding all the background to the case of the use of Novichok,” he said.

Nebenzia replied that it is a case Russia-German relations and not an international issue. He quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry statement issued Wednesday saying if the evidence requested by Moscow isn't provided, Russia will regard it as Germany's refusal “to establish truth” in an investigation. Nebenzia also quoted the ministry as saying this would be regarded as “a blatant and hostile provocation against Russia, which would definitely undermine Russian-German relations and international relations as a whole.”

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. preside...

Security Council demands an end to attacks on schools worldwide

The Security Council on Thursday demanded a halt to attacks on schools, together with students and teachers in conflict zones around the world, in a presidential statement coinciding with the first International Day to Protect Education fro...

4 Houston officers fired after fatally shooting man in April

Four Houston police officers have been terminated after an internal investigation determined they did not use reasonable force when they fired their weapons 21 times at a man who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, killing him in ...

Fake doctor, associates arrested in Hyderabad

An alleged fake doctor was arrested along with his associates in Hyderabad on Thursday. The police have also seized fake documents, cash and two mobile phones from their possession. According to the police, a fake doctor YS Teja resident of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020