Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khan supports dual nationals holding public offices in Pak

Amid growing criticism over dual nationals holding public offices in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of the country as he underlined the need for tapping “resource pool” of experts and professionals living abroad for the country's development.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:55 IST
Khan supports dual nationals holding public offices in Pak
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amid growing criticism over dual nationals holding public offices in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of the country as he underlined the need for tapping "resource pool" of experts and professionals living abroad for the country's development. "I don't know why people say that dual nationals cannot get any public office and cannot become a minister and why they (people) move courts every other day," the prime minister was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The prime minister said this while launching a digital banking facility, Roshan Pakistan Digital Account, which will provide innovative banking solutions to millions of non-resident Pakistanis seeking to undertake fund transfers, bill payments and investment activities in Pakistan. "We do not have a bigger asset than that (overseas Pakistanis). Best minds, professionals and entrepreneurs are outside the country. When we will create (conducive) conditions in the country, this big resource pool can return to the country," he added.

At least seven members of Khan's Cabinet were either dual nationals or held another country's permanent residency, All dual nationals were non-elected and working as special assistants to the prime minister, also called as SAPM. The prime minister and members of his Cabinet holding dual nationality faced severe criticism when the assets and status of dual nationality of all non-elected Cabinet members were made public.

In Pakistan, a foreign national cannot contest an election. All the people contesting an election declare their assets before the polls. But there is no such provision for non-elected members. SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus resigned from her post due to the criticism levelled against her and the government because of her dual citizenship.

In a tweet, Aidrus (who also holds Canadian nationality) had said: "Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan." Prime Minister Khan said overseas Pakistanis were the "most patriotic and their expertise" was not utilised in the country. "I know many overseas Pakistanis; they are more patriotic than those living in the country," he added. He termed the launching of Roshan Pakistan Digital Account a historic step and expressed hope that the facility would help increase investment by overseas Pakistanis in the country.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sowing of pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds almost over; rice growing still in progress: Govt

Sowing of pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds is almost over, while rice planting is still in progress in the ongoing kharif 2020 season notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Sowing of kharif crops ...

Major among two army officials injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K

Two army men, including a Major, were injured in a land mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, sources said on Friday. The blast at an anti-personnel mine took place in Khori Dhaba area on Thursday night during a r...

Govt releases Rs 6,195 cr grant to 14 states

The Centre has released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as the monthly installment of the post-devolution revenue deficit grant. The government on September 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the sixth equated monthly installm...

China imposes curbs on U.S. diplomats in response to U.S. move

China on Friday said it had imposed restrictions on staff at the U.S. Embassy and its consulates in mainland China and Hong Kong, responding to U.S. measures announced early this month. Chinas Foreign Ministry did not specify the measures, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020