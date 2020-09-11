Left Menu
Development News Edition

All-party meet for cancelling bypolls to 2 assembly seats

It also decided to request the State Election Commission to postpone the local body elections, scheduled to be held in November, for the same reason. "Kuttanad and Chavara by-elections need not be held now and elections to these constituencies can be held along with the coming assembly elections in the next six months," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after the meeting.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:40 IST
All-party meet for cancelling bypolls to 2 assembly seats

An all-party-meeting covenened by the Kerala government on Friday unanimously decided to request the Election Commission to cancel the bypolls for Kuttanad and Chavara Assembly constituencies, citing the COVID-19 situation. It also decided to request the State Election Commission to postpone the local body elections, scheduled to be held in November, for the same reason.

"Kuttanad and Chavara by-elections need not be held now and elections to these constituencies can be held along with the coming assembly elections in the next six months," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after the meeting. The EC had recently announced that the by-polls would be held in November.

The Chief Minister said that the term of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly would end in May 2021 with general elections scheduled for April as in previous years. Therefore, the Model Code of Conduct was likely to come into force by March, 2021, he said.

He also said that due to the spread of COVID-19, the government machinery was fully engaged in relief efforts. The Chief Minister pointed out that if the bypolls are held in November, the term of the elected MLAs would be for a short period only.

Not only would the MLAs be unable to function effectively, but a huge sum, amounting to crores of Rupees, would have to be spent for the bypolls, that too amid the COVID19 pandemic that has gripped the nation, he said. The tenure of local self government bodies, including the panchayat, municipality and corporations will get over by November 2020, he said, adding there was a Constitutional responsibility to elect the new representatives.

"For the Assembly bypoll, the election will be held only for a three-month tenure. But the local body elections are for the next five years. We have decided to request the SEC to extend the date.

But the government does not intend to postpone the election indefinitely. That was the general opinion at the meeting," Vijayan said. The BJP, however, alleged that the LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF was predetermined to further delay the local body elections in Kerala.

Kuttanad seat in Alappuzha fell vacant after the death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Thomas Chandy on December 20 last year. The death of CPI(M) MLA N Vijayan Pillai on March 8 necessitated the by-poll in Chavara seat.

NCP, an ally of the ruling CPI(M in Kerala, won the Kuttanad seat in the last two elections. The Chavara seat was wrested from the United Democratic Front's Shibu Baby John by Pillai in the last election.

Vijayan said the Jose K Mani faction was invited for the all-party meet as the court had given the symbol to that faction. "The Joseph faction that was invited for all the meetings earlier. But now, since the court has given the symbol and the party to the Jose faction, we invited them.

As far as we know, Joseph is also part of KC(M)," Vijayan said. Meanwhile, senior Kerala Congress Leader, P J Joseph said the participation of Jose K Mani in the all-party-meet amounted to contempt of court and he would challenge it.

The two factions of Kerala Congress (Mani) -- one of Jose K Mani and the other of P J Joseph, were at loggerheads over the election symbol and other matters..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Free speech, gun rights on collision course in United States, some legal experts say

The robust American traditions of free speech and gun rights are clashing at anti-racism protests this year in a way rarely seen before in the United States, legal scholars and law enforcement leaders say.The First Amendment of the United S...

IPL 13: Training and living in the bubble is very different, says Chahal

By Nitin Srivastava Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feels that this years Indian Premier League IPL will be very different from the usual as there are many challenges for players to deal with due to the coronavirus ...

Big European states call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers

Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands called on the European Commission to draw up strict regulation for asset-backed cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins to protect consumers and preserve state sovereignty in monetary policy. T...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Naomi Osaka v Victoria Azarenka

A look at the key facts and records of Japans Naomi Osaka and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka before their U.S. Open final on Saturday prefix number denotes seeding 4-NAOMI OSAKAAge 22 WTA ranking 9 Highest ranking 1Grand Slam titles 2 Austral...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020