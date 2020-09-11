Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant's death case not poll issue,LJP, JD(U) tussle not big problem: Devendra Fadnavis

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:53 IST
Sushant's death case not poll issue,LJP, JD(U) tussle not big problem: Devendra Fadnavis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was not an election issue in Bihar but a common man's issue, and asserted that his party would ensure justice to the telented actor. The BJP will not rest till justice was done in the case, Fadnavis, who is party's Bihar election in-charge, said.

He played down reports of "rift" within NDA in the backdrop of LJP president Chirag Paswan's frequently takings potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying there are three parties in the coalition and all of them have their own point of views on different issues, but "its not a big problem and we will solve everything through talks." The senior BJP leader was talking to reporters after inaugurating party's media centre set up here keeping in mind the assembly polls due in October-November. The Maharashtra leader arrived here on a two-day visit hours before visit of BJP president J P Nadda to speed up party's preparation for the polls.

With the Patna-born actor's premature death becoming a sentimenatal issue for the people of Bihar in particular and expected to have resonance during election campaign, Fadnavis, said "political parties are mirror of peoples feelings and hence we will not spare any efforts to ensure justice to the late Bollywood hero". With the 34-year-old actor's death turning out to be an issue between the states of Bihar and his native Maharashtra in the wake of probe done by the Bihar police into an FIR lodged by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna suspecting foul play, Fadnavis dismissed his appointment as the party's election in-charge for the state was to do anything with it.

"Before the issue had cropped up I was told by the party that I have to work in Bihar during polls," he said. Rajput's death by suicide on June 14 in his Mumbai residence had taken political overtones after Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar handed over the probe into the FIR lodged at Rajiv Nagar police station here to the CBI.

Shiv Sena heading the coalition government in Maharashtra had attributed this to polls in Bihar. The state government came in support of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty who had approached the Supreme Court questioning jurisdiction of Bihar police to probe the matter.

Their petitions were, however, dismissed by the apex court which allowed the CBI to inquire into the case. Coming down to upcoming elections in Bihar, Fadnavis exuded confidence that people of Bihar will once again elect NDA government with a "historic majority" which will work in tandem with the central government to roll out development schemes meant for the people.

On tussle between the LJP and the JD(U) which reflected fissues within the coalition ahead of the polls much to the glee of the opposition, Fadnavis said it was "not a big issue and the problem will be resolved through talks." "There are three parties in the coalition having their own point of views on different issues. Had there been one thinking among all there would have been only one party and not three...nobody is going to separate from us and we will sort ouy the differences through talks." "I am quite confident that people of Bihar will repose faith in the NDA government and elect it once again with a historic majority which will work in tandem with the central government to roll out development schemes meant for the people," he said. Making a scathing attack at the Mamata Banerjee government, he said due to its confrontionist approach farmers of West Bengal are the worst sufferers as they were deprived of benefits of the Prime Minister Kisan Nidhi due to failure of the state government to provide the list of beneficiaries, Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis was accompanied by Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, union minister Nityanand Rai, states health minister Mangal Pandey, former union minister Ram Kripal Yadav and state BJPs media department head and MLC Sanjay Mayukh during the inauguration of the media centre. The NDA government in Bihar is doing a very good work in the state, Fadnavis said and asserted that "figures clearly tell the development story of the state if we compare it with the Lalu Raj (rule)." Schemes like Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Atmanirbhar Bihar (self-reliant Bihar) will turn the challenges into opportunities after coronavirus phase, the former Maharashtra CM said adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to translate all his promises into realities since 2014 unlike the previous governments which used to make tall claims and announcements only on paper.

"The future of the youths lies in the hands of PM Narendra Modi for which NDA government is needed in Bihar to work for its speedy and all round development", Fadnavis said. Speaking on the occasion, Jaiswal asserted that NDA will win more than three-fourth of seats in the assembly. I am confident that NDA will create a history this time.

Jaiswal said Nadda will address party workers and leaders Saturday, where he will share the broad outline of how the state will be in the next five years if the NDA continued. Nadda will also launch raths Saturday from the state headquarters which will go to different districts to solicit suggestions as what people want from the NDA government, he said adding the party will prepare its manifesto based on peoples suggestions.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-United's Pogba back in training but doubtful for Palace opener

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to training after his positive COVID-19 test but is a doubt for their Premier League season opener at home to Crystal Palace next weekend, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday. Pog...

VP condoles death of Swami Agnivesh

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh, recalling his efforts to end bonded labourThe social activist, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failu...

UP STF arrests 2 members of gang involved in arms smuggling

The Uttar Pradesh STF on Friday arrested two members of a gang involved in smuggling of illegal fire arms and seized 21 pistols from their possession, police said. Amresh Singh, kingpin of the gang, and Prince Kumar Singh were arrested by t...

Ukraine says U.S. company refuses cooperate over LNG supply deal

U.S. firm Louisiana Natural Gas Exports Inc has refused to cooperate with Ukraine over the supply of at least 5.5 billion cubic metres bcm of liquefied natural gas LNG a year, Ukrainian energy minister said on Friday. Indeed, there was a re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020