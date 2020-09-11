Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can a tooth settle the mystery over Congo's independence hero?

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:29 IST
Can a tooth settle the mystery over Congo's independence hero?
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Belgium's federal court said on Friday it would hand over a tooth, suspected to be the only remains of the murdered Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba, to his family, a move that could finally unlock the secret behind his death.

Lumumba, a firebrand political leader, became the Democratic Republic of Congo's first democratically-elected prime minister after independence from Belgium in 1960, but alarmed the West with overtures to Moscow at the height of the Cold War. His government lasted just three months before he was overthrown and assassinated by firing squad, a killing for which the Belgian government took partial responsibility in 2002.

But the exact circumstances of his death have retained an element of mystery as his body was never found. His supporters and some historians accuse the CIA of having ordered his killing. The tooth was reportedly taken from Lumumba's body by a Belgian policeman, Gerard Soete, who claimed in a BBC documentary to have dissolved much of Lumumba's body in acid, and burned the rest.

"The tooth is historically traced to Mr Lumumba by somebody who approached his body after his death," a spokesperson for Belgium's federal prosecutor told Reuters. "This person is now deceased but had given the tooth to his daughter who gave it to the justice."

A DNA test of the tooth would give Soete's account greater credibility. But the court has not approved a test because it would have destroyed the tooth, leaving nothing to give the family, the spokesman said. In July, Lumumba's daughter Juliana sent a letter to the Belgian king asking for her father's remains to be returned. She wants to give the tooth a symbolic burial in Congo on Jan. 17, the anniversary of his death.

"We've been waiting for this moment 60 years to bury our father," Juliana said by telephone. Asked whether she believed the tooth belonged to her father, she said: "maybe it's true, maybe it's not. Even if it's symbolic, we have to end this painful and dramatic episode."

"A lot of questions remain."

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast government seeks end to violence ahead of October election

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattaras government has reached out to his main opponents and religious leaders to intervene and ease tensions following his decision to bid for a third term in next months election. Ouattara made his appeal ...

NIA files chargesheet against suspected LeT operative from Bengal's N-24 Parganas

A chargesheet has been filed before a special NIA court here against suspected Lashkar-e- Taiba LeT operative Tania Parvin, who allegedly maintained contacts on social media with various terror outfits. In the 850-page chargesheet, filed on...

U.S. Senate committee joins House panel in probing Homeland whistleblower complaint

The Senate intelligence committee is investigating a whistleblower complaint filed by a former top U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS official alleging he was pressed to skew official intelligence reports for political purposes, accor...

'Wonder Woman' movie sequel delayed two months to December

The Warner Bros movie studio on Friday postponed the debut of superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 until Christmas Day as many theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film starring Gal Gadot had been scheduled for release ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020