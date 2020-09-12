U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says she's 'optimistic' about passing coronavirus relief bill

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says she's 'optimistic' about passing coronavirus relief billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 03:21 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said she was "optimistic" about Congress passing coronavirus relief legislation before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
"I'm optimistic. I do think that we should have an agreement," Pelosi said in a CNN interview. "That's what we all want."
