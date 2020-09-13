Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking on the state government's "Mission Begin Again" campaign during the pandemic, Thackeray said his administration effectively tackled the COVID-19 situation, cyclones and floods andwill also deal withthe political stormwith people's support. Thackeray said the pandemic is showing no sign of a respite and the virus is spreading in rural Maharashtra as well.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 14:59 IST
Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Facing flak from detractors on both political and coronavirus fronts, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said a conspiracy is afoot to malign Maharashtra. "Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too," Thackeray said in a televised public address.

A day after COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray said his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic. Speaking in the backdrop of political criticism over demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai and the way his government handled the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Thackeray assured people that he would fight the political crisis too.

"I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond topolitics. I don't speak doesn't mean I don't have answers," Thackeray said. Speaking on the state government's "Mission Begin Again" campaign during the pandemic, Thackeray said his administration effectively tackled the COVID-19 situation, cyclones and floods andwill also deal withthe political stormwith people's support.

Thackeray said the pandemic is showing no sign of a respite and the virus is spreading in rural Maharashtra as well. "But the number of patients recovering is also more. Facts and figures show that if detected early, all patients recover fast," he said.

Asking people not to take the pandemic lightly, he said wearing masks, observing physical distancing, avoiding crowding and face-to-face contact with people is the only option as of now. "We have slowly started to open up under Mission Begin Again. Some people think they can indulge in politics as part of Mission Begin Again. There is a conspiracy to defame and malign Maharashtra," he said.

He said the state government also reached out to the affected people during Nisarga cyclone and the floods in east Vidarbha and provided relief. "Over 29 lakh farmers have benefited through the farm loan waiver scheme and Rs 700 crore have been disbursed towards relief and rehabilitation of those affected by the Nisarga cyclone," he said, adding Rs 18 crore have been given as immediate relief for floods in Vidarbha.

Thackeray said his government was doing its best to deal with all challenges. "We should share our responsibilities to make the "my family, my responsibility" campaign (against coronavirus) which begins on September 15 a success. This war can be won only with people's wholehearted support," he said.

It is not feasible for the government to undertake checkup of each and every one of the 12 crore populace of the state, he said. The Supreme Court's interim stay on implementation of the Maratha quota was unexpected, Thackeray said.

The Maratha quota bill was unanimously passed by the state legislature and the legal team hired by the previous BJP-led state government was arguing in the apexcourt, he said. Thackeray appealed to Maratha organisations to refrain from holding protests and demonstrations during the pandemic.

"The government is firmly with the cause of justice to Maratha community and is working on how to proceed ahead. I have spoken to Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis who is in Bihar now and he has assured the BJP's complete support," he said. A decision on extension of the lockdown would depend on how the people follow the pandemic protocols, he said.

"While using public transport, don't speak, avoid face-to-face contact," he said. On criticism that he doesn't venture out, Thackeray said , "I have been using technology to reach out to all parts of the state to review the pandemic situation and issue directives."

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Gulf Coast prepares for second hurricane in a month

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Sunday and was poised to become a hurricane, bringing the threat of dangerous storm surges and high winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center NHC said. The...

US OPEN '20: Mickelson returns to scene of spectacular crash

Whether it was at Winged Foot where Phil Mickelson lost his best chance to win the U.S. Open is up for debate. It certainly was the most memorable, if not spectacular.A tee shot off the hospitality tent that caromed into yellow grass that h...

Scientists publish images of coronavirus infected cells

Scientists have produced images of the novel coronavirus infecting lab-grown respiratory tract cells, findings that illustrate the number of virus particles that are produced and released per cell inside the lungs. The researchers, inclu...

Netanyahu sees direct Israel-Bahrain flights after normalisation deal

A deal establishing relations between Israel and Bahrain will result in direct flights between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.There will be brisk and direct air traffic between the countries, he said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020