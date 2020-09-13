COVID-19: After discharge, Naik thanks PM, ministers, doctors

A day after he was dischargedfrom hospital post recovery from the coronavirus infection,Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik on Sunday thanked PrimeMinister Narendra Modi, Union health minister Harsh Vardhanand Goa CM Pramod Sawant

In a statement issued here, the North Goa BJP MP alsothanked Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Goa health ministerVishwajit Rane, AYUSH secretary Rajesh Kotecha and doctorsRandeep Guleria of AIIMS, Manjunath Desai, GMCH Dean ShivanandBandekar and Manipal Hospitals' Shekhar Salkar

"Their efforts gave me first hand experience ofhardships that COVID warriors are facing and I will remaineternally grateful to them," Naik said in his statement.