Coming week crucial in fight against drugs, agencies & laws will be strengthened: Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the coming week is going to be crucial in the government's crackdown against drug peddling and substance abuse, as it will take certain key decisions by strengthening agencies and laws to fight the menace. He said the intelligence department will also be involved in a big way, while the Central Crime Branch (CCB) will be further strengthened.

"We have decided to further strengthen the crackdown against drugs and narcotic substances. The coming week is crucial, as we have decided to give instructions to police in border districts for more stricter measures against drugs coming into the state from inter-state borders," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said it has been decided to involve the intelligence department in a big way in this fight against drugs. Also there is need to further strengthen the CCB that is investigating the case in Bengaluru, Bommai said, as the CCB is under the burden of several cases, its purview and base need to further strengthened by posting more officials and providing more facilities.

"We will be taking certain decisions in this regard in the coming days." Further noting that state has the powers to frame rules for the implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), which is a central act, he said to resolve implementational issues and regarding changing rules, we will be discussing with legal experts and take decision to further strengthen. CCB police investigation into the drugs case has led to several arrests so far including actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and high-end party planner Viren Khanna among others.

Stressing the need for concerted effort and an aware society to fight the drugs, Bommai said we are open for all suggestions and advice in this regard. "I have told police officials, especially CCB, that any information from anywhere, whether it is media or any statement, should be taken seriously and investigated for necessary further action," he added.