Left Menu
Development News Edition

Billionaire Bloomberg to spend $100 million in Florida to help Biden

People over 65 years old make up one in five of the state's voters and Latinos make up one in four. Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee on Wednesday said they raised a combined $210 million in August, falling far short of Biden's record-breaking haul of $364.5 million for the month that included both party's televised conventions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:06 IST
Billionaire Bloomberg to spend $100 million in Florida to help Biden
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Michael Bloomberg, who spent $1 billion of his own money on a failed 2020 presidential bid, will inject at least $100 million to help Democrat Joe Biden's campaign against President Donald Trump in Florida. The billionaire's decision comes at a critical moment in the final 51 days of the race, with polls showing a close race in the battleground state and no financial advantage for the sitting president.

Trump's initial financial supremacy over former Vice President Biden has evaporated after the Republican's campaign spent freely and Democratic fundraising surged once the party's divisive primary ended. "Mike Bloomberg is committed to helping defeat Trump, and that is going to happen in the battleground states," said Bloomberg adviser Kevin Sheekey, who added that the spending "will mean Democrats and the Biden campaign can invest even more heavily in other key states like Pennsylvania, which will be critical to a Biden victory."

Even before Bloomberg's spending, both campaigns were expecting Florida to be the most expensive state in which to campaign. It will be the biggest prize among competitive states on Election Day, offering 29 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win. Voting by mail in the state starts on Sept. 24, and Biden is planning his first in-person visit to Florida of the general election season on Tuesday.

Trump won the state by 113,000 votes in his victorious 2016 election or 1.2 percentage points. He has since adopted the state as his residence and visits regularly. Recent polls have shown Biden with a very slim margin there, gaining ground with older voters but trailing previous Democrats' performance with Latinos. People over 65 years old make up one in five of the state's voters and Latinos make up one in four.

Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee on Wednesday said they raised a combined $210 million in August, falling far short of Biden's record-breaking haul of $364.5 million for the month that included both party's televised conventions. The strong fundraising may have allowed Biden to completely erase a long deficit in fundraising against Trump. Before the August fundraising tally, the Trump campaign reported having $300 million in cash on hand, compared with Biden's $294 million. Neither campaign has reported a more recent figure.

The Republican president, who trails Biden in national opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election, told reporters last week that he would spend his own money if needed. "I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics," Trump said on Twitter on Sunday. "Save NYC instead."

Democrats had worried that Bloomberg's promised help for the party might not come through after he abandoned his own presidential primary campaign. Some were angered by Bloomberg's getting a prime-time speaking slot at the Democratic convention in August. A Bloomberg aide said the money would be used to help bring people to the polls who support Biden and communicating with Latino voters, in particular.

"This will force Republicans and the Trump campaign to shift even more of their limited resources to Florida," the aide said.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of international flights as of Sept. 15 to allow exceptional categories of citizens and residents to travel, the state news agency SPA said on Sunday.The kingdom will lift all travel restricti...

J-K guv congratulates students scoring high marks in JEE

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated two residents of the union territory for scoring high percentiles in the prestigious JEE Mains examination. With 99.77 percentile, Aryan Gupta of Jammu has topped the...

Disney's 'Mulan' opens weak in China with $23.2 million at box offices

Walt Disney Cos live-action remake of Mulan pulled in 23.2 million over the weekend at box offices in China, a slow start for the big-budget epic about a Chinese folk hero in its most important theatrical market.The debut for Mulan fell sho...

Will take steps to get stay vacated: Maha CM on Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his government will take steps to get vacated the apex courts interim order staying implementation of 2018 law that granted reservation to the Maratha community in education and job...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020